Google Cloud Disruptions in India After Fire at Third-Party Data Centre

Google Cloud experienced intermittent network disruptions in India after a fire at a third-party data centre triggered an emergency shutdown, affecting traffic from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and nearby regions.

Alphabet's Google Cloud reported on Tuesday that some customers in India experienced intermittent network disruption s following a fire at a third-party data centre, which triggered an emergency shutdown of networking equipment.

The incident occurred at a facility in Delhi, leading to an immediate power shutdown that isolated a local point of presence and reduced network capacity across the metropolitan area. Google Cloud did not specify the exact timing of the fire or whether it caused property damage or injuries. Such outages can have cascading effects on businesses and users, slowing down applications, websites, and internal company systems.

The disruption affected network traffic from major Indian cities including Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and surrounding regions, causing periods of elevated latency, as stated on the company's status page. Google Cloud, a leading cloud provider globally, competes with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure. It is widely used for processing large data volumes and running artificial intelligence tools.

The unit mentioned that there was no immediate workaround while restoration efforts continued, and it was exploring additional traffic mitigation measures to limit the impact. The incident highlights the vulnerability of cloud infrastructure to physical events like fires, which can disrupt services even if the cloud provider's own data centres remain operational. In this case, the fire at a third-party facility indirectly affected Google Cloud's network, underscoring the interconnected nature of modern IT systems and the importance of redundancy.

Cloud computing has become essential for businesses of all sizes, offering scalable resources for storage, computing power, and software. Disruptions like this can lead to significant operational challenges, especially for companies that rely heavily on cloud services for critical functions. Google Cloud's response included rerouting traffic and working with the affected facility to restore normal operations. The company did not provide a timeline for full recovery but assured customers that teams were actively addressing the issue.

This event serves as a reminder for organizations to have contingency plans, such as multi-cloud strategies or failover mechanisms, to mitigate the impact of unexpected outages. As cloud adoption continues to grow, ensuring resilience and disaster recovery will remain key priorities for providers and users alike. In the broader context, the incident reflects the challenges faced by cloud providers in maintaining high availability amid external factors beyond their control.

Google Cloud's network architecture includes multiple points of presence to distribute traffic and reduce latency, but localized disruptions can still occur. The company has invested heavily in infrastructure improvements and redundancies, yet no system is immune to rare events like fires. Customer awareness and preparedness are crucial, as even short-lived outages can have financial and reputational consequences.

Moving forward, Google Cloud and other providers will likely review their dependencies on third-party facilities and enhance monitoring and response capabilities to minimize future risks





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