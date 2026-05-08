Good news for United and City: Bruno Fernandes becomes the Football Writers' Association player of the year, and Khadija 'Bunny' Shaw wins her second consecutive award

Bruno Fernandes received 28 votes from Football Writers, edging out Arsenal's Declan Rice and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. Khadija Shaw won the Women's Super League (WSL) Golden Boot as well as the Football Writers' Association award in 2024 and 2025.

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes and Manchester City forward Khadija "Bunny" Shaw made history on Friday with Bruno named the Football Writers' Association men's player of the year and Khadija becoming the first woman to win the award two years in a row (2024).

In terms of assists, Bruno had an impressive season, providing 19 assists, while Khadija scored 19 goals in 21 games. One mustering shame for Bruno is that he didn't match either Thierry Henry or Kevin De Bruyne's assists record. Manchester United, under coach Michael Carrick, rose up the Premier League standings to third, already assured of a return to the Champions League due to their impressive form.

Meanwhile, Khadija led City to their WSL first title in a decade. Bruno and Khadija's historic performances are well-deserved wins and will bring excitement to their respective sports





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Manchester United Brentford Premier League Bruno Fernandes Football Writers' Association Champs League Women's Super League Khadija Shaw Arsenal Michael Carrick

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