Goldman Sachs to Pay $500 Million to Settle 1MDB Class Action Lawsuit

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay US$500 million to settle a class action lawsuit linked to its work for 1MDB, the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund embroiled in a corruption scandal. The settlement amount was disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court by lawyers representing shareholders led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden. The parties had informed the court last month that they had agreed to settle the lawsuit, although the terms were not disclosed at the time. The settlement must still be approved by a judge before it can take effect.

Goldman Sachs has agreed to pay US$500 million to settle a class action lawsuit linked to its work for 1MDB , the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund embroiled in a corruption scandal.

The settlement amount was disclosed in a filing in Manhattan federal court by lawyers representing shareholders led by Swedish pension fund Sjunde AP-Fonden. The parties had informed the court last month that they had agreed to settle the lawsuit, although the terms were not disclosed at the time. Lawyers for the plaintiffs described the agreement as "an outstanding result for the class" in the court filing. The settlement must still be approved by a judge before it can take effect.

Neither Goldman Sachs' lawyers nor a spokesperson for the bank immediately responded to requests for comment. Former Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak established 1MDB to promote economic development with the help of Malaysian financier Jho Low, who remains a fugitive





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Goldman Sachs 1MDB Corruption Class Action Lawsuit Settlement

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