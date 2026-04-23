Goldman Sachs Reaches Agreement to Settle 1MDB Shareholder Lawsuit

Goldman Sachs has agreed in principle to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging fraud related to its work with the 1MDB Malaysian sovereign wealth fund. The settlement, filed in Manhattan federal court, aims to resolve claims that the bank misled investors and facilitated the misappropriation of billions of dollars. Terms of the agreement remain undisclosed, pending court approval.

Goldman Sachs , a leading global investment banking, securities, and investment management firm, has reached a preliminary agreement to settle a significant class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders alleging fraud related to its involvement with the 1 Malaysia Development Fund ( 1MDB ).

The lawsuit centered on accusations that Goldman Sachs misled investors regarding its role in facilitating the sale of bonds for 1MDB, a Malaysian sovereign wealth fund that subsequently became the focal point of a massive international corruption scandal. The agreement, disclosed in a court filing on Wednesday, April 22nd, in the Manhattan federal court, signals a potential resolution to a long-running legal battle that has severely damaged the bank’s reputation and resulted in substantial financial penalties.

While the specific terms of the settlement remain confidential, both Goldman Sachs and the shareholder representatives have indicated their intention to seek preliminary approval from the court by May 20th. This development marks another step in the ongoing fallout from the 1MDB scandal, which has implicated high-ranking officials and exposed widespread financial irregularities.

The core of the shareholder claims revolved around allegations that Goldman Sachs knowingly facilitated the misappropriation of funds from 1MDB, while simultaneously presenting a facade of rigorous risk management and due diligence. Investors argued that the bank actively participated in, and significantly benefited from, a fraudulent scheme that ultimately led to the loss of billions of dollars.

Specifically, Goldman Sachs assisted 1MDB in raising $6.5 billion through the issuance of bonds, earning an estimated $600 million in fees for its services. However, it is alleged that the bank failed to adequately scrutinize the intended use of these funds, allowing a substantial portion – approximately $4.5 billion according to US and Malaysian authorities – to be diverted through a complex network of offshore accounts and shell companies linked to Jho Low, a Malaysian financier now considered a fugitive.

The shareholders contend that Goldman Sachs’ share price experienced a significant decline once investors became aware of the extent of the bank’s involvement in the fraud, leading to substantial financial losses for those who held the company’s stock. The lawsuit sought to hold Goldman Sachs accountable for these losses and to recover damages on behalf of the affected investors.

The bank has consistently maintained that it acted appropriately, but the weight of evidence and the severity of the allegations ultimately led to this settlement agreement. This settlement follows a previous agreement reached in 2020, where Goldman Sachs agreed to pay $2.9 billion in penalties and have its Malaysian unit plead guilty to criminal wrongdoing to resolve investigations by the US Department of Justice and other regulatory bodies.

This earlier resolution addressed the criminal aspects of the 1MDB scandal and involved a deferred prosecution agreement, which required the bank to cooperate with authorities and implement enhanced compliance measures. In May 2024, a federal judge in Brooklyn, New York, formally concluded the US criminal case against Goldman Sachs after the bank successfully completed the terms of its three-year deferred prosecution agreement.

However, the class-action lawsuit brought by shareholders represented a separate legal challenge, focusing on the civil liabilities arising from the alleged fraud. The current settlement aims to resolve these civil claims and provide compensation to investors who suffered losses as a result of the bank’s actions. The 1MDB scandal originated with the fund’s establishment by former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, with the stated goal of promoting economic development.

However, the fund quickly became entangled in allegations of corruption and mismanagement, with funds allegedly siphoned off for personal enrichment. The scandal has had far-reaching consequences, leading to political upheaval in Malaysia and prompting investigations in multiple countries. The resolution of this shareholder lawsuit represents a significant milestone in the ongoing efforts to address the fallout from the 1MDB scandal and to hold those responsible accountable for their actions





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Goldman Sachs 1MDB Malaysia Fraud Lawsuit Settlement

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