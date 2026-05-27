Goldman Sachs Raises S&P 500 Target to 8,000 on AI-Driven Earnings Growth

Strategists at Goldman Sachs have lifted their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 points, citing strong earnings growth fueled by artificial intelligence investment. The revised forecast implies a 17% return for the index, which has already risen nearly 10% this year. The analysts project S&P 500 EPS to reach $340 by 2026, with AI infrastructure beneficiaries driving about half of this year's growth.

Goldman Sachs strategists have raised their year-end target for the S&P 500 to 8,000 points, up from a previous forecast of 7,600, implying an approximate 17% return for the remainder of the year.

This optimistic outlook aligns with similar predictions from peers at Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank. The analysts, led by Ben Snider, attribute the projected equity market upside to sustained earnings growth, which has been exceptionally strong in the first quarter reporting season. They note that the S&P 500 has already gained nearly 10% year-to-date, driven by a rally in technology stocks as investors prioritize corporate earnings over geopolitical and economic fallout from the Iran conflict.

The team has also increased their earnings-per-share (EPS) forecast for S&P 500 companies to $340 for 2026, representing year-on-year growth of 24%. A significant driver of this growth is expected to be investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is projected to account for roughly half of S&P 500 EPS growth this year.

However, the strategists caution that decelerating earnings growth and persistent uncertainty surrounding both AI adoption and the broader macroeconomic environment should prevent a major expansion in market valuations. Their note emphasizes that continued earnings momentum will be the primary engine for further stock market advances. The revised forecast from Goldman underscores the prevailing bullish sentiment on Wall Street, where robust corporate earnings-particularly from the technology sector-are outweighing concerns about geopolitical tensions and global economic instability.

The S&P 500's performance this year has been propelled by heavy investment in AI-related hardware, software, and services, with mega-cap tech companies leading the charge. Investors appear confident that the AI boom will translate into sustainable profit growth, even if the pace of technological adoption faces hurdles. The analysts point to the first quarter's earnings season as a key catalyst, where many companies exceeded expectations, reinforcing the case for higher valuations.

Yet, they warn that valuation multiples are unlikely to surge dramatically because earnings growth is expected to moderate from its current pace, and uncertainty about AI's long-term economic impact and policy directions could keep investors cautious. Looking further ahead, the projection of $340 in EPS by 2026 suggests a compound annual growth rate that implies continued, though slowing, expansion.

The strategists highlight that beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending-ranging from semiconductor manufacturers to cloud computing providers-will be central to this growth story. However, they also note potential headwinds, including inflation dynamics, interest rate trajectories, and geopolitical risks that could disrupt the bullish narrative. The note balances optimism about earnings with a sober assessment of valuation constraints, indicating that while the market has room to run, it may not enter a speculative bubble.

This nuanced view reflects a broader debate among market participants about whether the current tech rally is justified by fundamentals or is overly frothy. Goldman's updated targets provide a data-driven anchor in this discussion, relying on earnings trajectory rather than purely sentiment-driven metrics





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