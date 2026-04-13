Goldman Sachs Q1 Earnings Beat Expectations on Dealmaking, Equities Trading Strength

Goldman Sachs reported strong first-quarter earnings, driven by robust performance in dealmaking and equities trading, despite broader market volatility and a decline in fixed income revenue. The bank continues to focus on asset and wealth management to generate steady income and is involved in major upcoming IPOs.

Goldman Sachs reported strong first-quarter earnings, exceeding Wall Street expectations, fueled by robust activity in dealmaking and equities trading . The financial institution showcased its resilience amidst a backdrop of global market volatility, primarily driven by the ongoing Iran war and the subsequent impact on crude oil prices, which have intensified inflation concerns and recessionary fears.

The increased volatility in the equities market, however, encouraged clients to re-evaluate their portfolios and hedge against potential downside risks, thereby boosting trading desks at major banks. CEO David Solomon emphasized the need for disciplined risk management in navigating the complex geopolitical environment. Goldman Sachs experienced a notable increase in equity trading intermediation and financing revenue, reaching a record US$5.33 billion, representing a 27% surge. However, the fixed income, currencies, and commodities division faced headwinds, with revenue declining by 10% to US$4.01 billion, primarily due to a slowdown in interest rate trading and mortgage activities. Despite the overall positive performance, Goldman's shares saw a 3.8% dip in premarket trading, underperforming compared to some of its Wall Street competitors such as Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. Nevertheless, the profit per share reached US$17.55, surpassing the average analyst estimate of US$16.49. The bank's investment banking fees also witnessed a significant increase, climbing 48% to US$2.84 billion. Analysts anticipate a strong year for mergers and acquisitions, regardless of the current uncertainties stemming from the Middle East conflict, due to the anticipation of less stringent regulations under a potential future administration and the ongoing growth in artificial intelligence. Globally, mergers and acquisitions volumes reached US$1.38 trillion during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs played a prominent role in several significant deals during this period. For example, the bank advised Unilever on its planned merger of its food business with McCormick, projected to create a US$65 billion entity, and it facilitated Equitable's proposed merger with Corebridge, aiming to establish a US$22 billion insurance company. According to Stephen Biggar, a banking analyst at Argus Research, healthy investment banking trends were observed, propelled by large-cap deal activity, with major initial public offerings expected during the summer and fall. The initial public offering (IPO) market has been influenced by prevailing uncertainties related to geopolitical tensions, causing a decline in risk appetite in the equities sector. Nevertheless, certain companies, notably within the industrial and defense sectors, have persisted with their plans for listing on the stock exchange. Goldman Sachs secured a role as a lead bank in managing SpaceX's blockbuster IPO, expected in June. This venture, led by Elon Musk, could potentially raise US$75 billion at a valuation of US$1.75 trillion. This IPO is expected to set the stage for other significant offerings this year, including potential IPOs for OpenAI and Anthropic. Moreover, Goldman Sachs also acted as a joint book-running manager in PayPay's US$880 million US IPO, which valued the SoftBank-backed firm at US$10.7 billion. Goldman Sachs's revenue from assets and wealth management rose by 10% to US$4.08 billion. The bank has focused on this business segment to achieve more stable earnings, reducing its dependence on more volatile trading and investment banking revenues. The firm's private credit fund, operating under this division, successfully weathered an industry-wide spike in redemptions last week, where investors sought to redeem slightly under 5% of shares in the first quarter, which did not breach the fund's cap. The broader private credit industry, valued in the multi-trillion-dollar range, has been shaken by apprehensions that artificial intelligence could potentially affect software companies' earnings and their ability to service debt, leading investors to seek liquidity with increased withdrawals. Goldman recently completed the acquisition of Innovator Capital Management, an active exchange-traded fund provider, thereby increasing its total ETF assets under supervision to US$90 billion. Goldman Sachs shares have increased by over 3% so far this year, following a 53% surge in 2025





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