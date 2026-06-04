Goldman Sachs Forecasts SpaceX's AI Division to Surge to $322 Billion by 2030

SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division is expected to experience a significant revenue surge, according to Goldman Sachs' projections. The investment bank predicts that the AI segment will reach $322 billion by 2030, with remarkable increases in the coming years. SpaceX is currently in the process of a massive share sale, aiming to raise $75 billion and achieve a valuation of $1.75 trillion. However, Morningstar analysts have a more conservative valuation of $780 billion for the company.

Goldman Sachs predicts a significant surge in revenue from SpaceX's artificial intelligence (AI) division, with estimates suggesting it could reach $322 billion by 2030, up from $3.2 billion in 2025.

This represents a remarkable 388% increase from 2025 to 2026 alone, with revenues projected to hit $15.6 billion in the latter year. By 2027, SpaceX's AI segment is forecast to generate $34.5 billion. These projections are part of Goldman Sachs' broader forecast for SpaceX's total revenue, which is expected to reach $474 billion by 2030, up from $18.7 billion in 2021.

SpaceX is currently in the process of a massive share sale, aiming to raise $75 billion and achieve a valuation of $1.75 trillion, which would place it among the top 10 most valuable U.S.-listed firms. The company has set a share price of $135 for its initial public offering (IPO) and is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on June 12.

Despite the high valuation, investors are anticipated to eagerly participate in the deal, attracted by Elon Musk's proven track record. However, Morningstar analysts have pegged SpaceX's valuation at $780 billion, less than half of the company's IPO target. The prospects for SpaceX's AI business, which includes xAI and social media platform X, remain uncertain due to unclear economics and competition from OpenAI and Anthropic





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