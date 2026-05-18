Gold Tumbles as Strait of Hormuz Tension Persists, Driving Bond Market Meltdown and Raising Inflation Concerns

A lack of progress in reopening the Strait of Hormuz has caused gold prices to decline, while bond markets have experienced a substantial downturn due to the fear of a war-driven surge in inflation, which could lead to higher interest rates.

SINGAPORE: Gold faced a decline as a lack of progress in reopening the Strait of Hormuz exacerbated inflation concerns, leading to a broader rise in bond market s.

Gold prices were trading at around US$4,540 an ounce, down almost 4% from the previous week's close. The US and Iran have been at odds over a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, which has resulted in oil and energy prices increasing. The precious metal has been fluctuating amid concerns over inflation risks, which could keep interest rates high and growth concerns, leading to monetary easing.

In the past few weeks, gold prices have dropped by around 14%. A recent drone attack on a United Arab Emirates nuclear plant highlighted the fragility of the ongoing ceasefire in the Middle East.

As a result, investors have started to exit the gold market due to concerns over the global economic outlook. Analysts expect central banks to eventually push for monetary easing to support the economy, helping gold prices to rise. Daniel Hynes, a senior commodity strategist at ANZ Banking Group, forecasts that gold prices could reach US$6,000 an ounce by mid-2027. With stricter import policies in India and higher duties, gold demand among traders remains weak.

On the other hand, China's gold demand has been showing signs of resilience. Traders will be closely monitoring the minutes of the US Federal Reserve's April Meeting for information on the interest rate hike cycle. As of 7:42am in Singapore, spot gold prices were 0.1% higher at US$4,537.83 an ounce, while silver saw a slight increase of 0.7% to US$76.48





fmtoday / 🏆 5. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Southeast Asia International Economy Iran US Dollar Bond Market Strait Of Hormuz Inflation Daniel Hynes Monetary Easing

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Iran preparing fee mechanism for Strait of Hormuz route, says Iranian lawmakerISTANBUL, May 16 — Iran has drawn up a mechanism to regulate maritime traffic through a designated route in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge fees “for the specialised...

Read more »

Iraq says Strait of Hormuz disruption slashed monthly oil exports by nearly 90pcBAGHDAD, May 16 — Iraq exported 10 million barrels of oil via the Strait of Hormuz in April, down from about 93 million barrels monthly before the Iran war, the country’s new...

Read more »

US To Lure China's Help In Resolving Strait Of Hormuz DisputeThe US is considering whether to lift sanctions on Chinese oil companies buying Iranian oil, hoping to pressure China to put pressure on Iran to reopen the strait after a war between Iran and the US. The two superpowers have also discussed the possibility of ending Iran's nuclear programme, with the Iranian foreign minister saying they have received messages indicating Washington is willing to continue talks.

Read more »

Large shipping companies begin using land transport for fuel amid Strait of Hormuz crisisAs the Strait of Hormuz partially blocks due to the West Asia crisis, leading to increased freight rates, large shipping companies are starting to use land transport for fuel.

Read more »