Gold Prices May Drop to RM540 Per Gram Amid US-Iran Peace Talks and Stronger US Dollar

Gold prices are forecasted to decline further to approximately RM540 per gram next week due to positive signals in US-Iran negotiations, reduced geopolitical tensions, and a stronger US dollar, which diminishes the metal's appeal as a safe-haven asset.

The price of gold is expected to continue falling to around RM540 per gram next week following positive developments in the peace negotiations between the United States and Iran, which are showing encouraging signs.

Global gold prices recorded a significant drop in early trading today, opening at US$4,170.00 per ounce, down US$75.90 or 1.79 percent compared to the previous session. Professor Dr. Mohd Rizal Palil from the Faculty of Economics and Management at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) stated that easing geopolitical tensions will reduce demand for gold as a safe-haven asset. Currently, gold prices are around RM550 per gram and could potentially drop to RM540 per gram if market sentiment continues to improve.

"Gold prices also often move in line with global oil price developments. When oil prices rise, transportation and production costs increase, causing goods and services prices to rise and putting pressure on the economy," he told Utusan Malaysia. According to Mohd Rizal, investors typically turn to gold as a hedging instrument to protect their wealth from economic uncertainty.

"However, if the US-Iran peace negotiations continue to make progress and global oil prices stabilize, inflationary pressure is expected to decrease. This situation could reduce demand for gold, thus causing the precious metal to continue its downward trend in the near term," he said. He added that the market will continue to monitor geopolitical and global economic developments to determine the direction of gold prices in the coming weeks.

Gold is on track to record a third consecutive weekly decline after falling more than one percent on Friday due to the strengthening US dollar and signals of tighter monetary policy from the US Federal Reserve. Overall, the contract has dropped 1.3 percent this week. Markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are closed for the Dragon Boat Festival holiday, causing trading activity to slow down.

The US dollar rose to its highest level in a year, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies





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