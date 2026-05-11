Gold Prices Drop as President Trump Rejects Iran's Peace Offer, Uncertainty Abounds

Gold prices dipped in Singapore after President Donald Trump rejected Iran's latest peace offer, sparking fears of heightened inflation and disrupting ceasefire efforts. Gold traded near US$4,698 an ounce after a rise of around 2% last week. Current Fed chair Jerome Powell's term is ending this week, with his resistance against political influence a key factor contributing to gold's early-year rally.

Spot gold fell 0.4% to US$4,697.85 an ounce in Singapore. President Donald Trump 's rejection of Iran's latest peace offer heightened inflation fears, as weekend clashes in the Middle East threatened a fragile ceasefire.

Bullion traded near US$4,698 an ounce after rising around 2% last week. Peace progress was derailed again as Trump labelled Iran's latest response as "totally unacceptable". The setback may keep the inflation risk elevated. Consumer price data due Tuesday is likely to affirm inflation remains a threat in the US.

Current Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell's tenure ends this week, marking his resistance against political influence. Gold's rally early this year has been driven by threats to the Fed's independence. US employers added to payrolls for a second month in April, indicating the Fed may keep interest rates unchanged for the foreseeable future





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Gold Prices President Donald Trump Iran's Peace Offer Inflation Fears Ceasefire Efforts Jerome Powell Federal Reserve (Fed)

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