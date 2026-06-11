Gold Price Hits Yearly Low as Interest Rate Concerns Override Geopolitical Risks

Gold prices plunged to their lowest this year, dropping over 20% from January highs, as investors shift focus from US-Iran tensions to US interest rate outlook and inflation fears, with analysts predicting further pressure.

Gold prices tumbled to their lowest level this year, dropping more than 20% since late January, as investors sold the precious metal amid escalating US-Iran tensions but directed their attention to renewed inflation risks and high interest rates.

Spot gold fell 0.41% to $4,116.90 per ounce (RM538.05 per gram) at 5pm yesterday after hitting its lowest since November 21 earlier in the session. Since reaching an all-time high near $5,500 per ounce in late January, gold has declined over 22%, and has lost more than 20% since the first US strikes on Iran in late February.

UniKL economist Assoc Prof Dr Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid said the drop to a six-month low despite heightened West Asia geopolitical tensions shows markets are now more focused on US interest rate prospects than conflict risks. He noted that this differs from the usual pattern where attacks on Iran drive up oil and gold simultaneously due to safe-haven demand.

'The market has changed. If geopolitics used to be the main driver of gold prices, now interest rates and real US bond yields are more dominant. Gold's main enemy right now is not war but high interest rates,' he told Utusan Malaysia. He added that rising oil prices from the conflict fuel inflation concerns, strengthening expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain tight monetary policy.

Higher real yields on US government bonds make fixed-income assets more attractive compared to gold, which offers no dividends or interest. Regarding the short-term outlook, Aimi Zulhazmi said gold prices are expected to remain under pressure if oil stays high and the Fed holds current rates.

'In the next one to three months, sentiment toward gold is expected to remain cautious. Prices are likely to move in the range of $4,000 to $4,100 per ounce,' he said.

Meanwhile, UPM professor Dr Law Siong Hook said the current decline is more of a market correction rather than an indication that the long-term uptrend has ended. He explained that gold had posted very strong gains and reached historically high levels, making profit-taking by investors normal in any financial market.

'For the remainder of 2026, the outlook for gold prices is expected to remain cautiously positive, but in a more volatile environment than previous years. ' He cited support from geopolitical tensions that could escalate, disrupting energy supplies and boosting safe-haven demand. Also, central banks, especially in developing countries, continue diversifying reserves with gold purchases, which have been a key support factor.

However, there are downside risks if the US economy remains strong, inflation stays high, and the Fed keeps rates elevated longer than expected. These factors combined suggest that while gold may find some support from ongoing geopolitical uncertainties and central bank buying, the dominant influence of interest rates will likely cap any significant upside in the near term





UMonline / 🏆 27. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Gold Price Interest Rates Geopolitical Tensions Safe Haven Inflation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Samsung Galaxy A27 Allegedly Set For Price Increase Despite DowngradesWhile there is no official word onthe Samsung Galaxy A27, a leaker claims that it will see a large price increase despite supposed downgrades.

Read more »

Bursa Malaysia edges higher at open amid cautious regional sentiment and oil price dipKUALA LUMPUR, June 10 — Bursa Malaysia edged up 0.04 per cent at the opening on Wednesday amid cautious global market sentiment, despite easing crude oil prices and the absence...

Read more »

BYD targets world’s largest automaker status amid share price declineChairman Wang Chuanfu addressed shareholders, emphasising plans to ramp up output of its second-generation Blade Battery, which he identified as this year's key growth bottleneck.

Read more »

European Stocks Rise Amid Iran-US Tensions and Oil Price FluctuationsEuropean stocks edged up on Wednesday despite renewed hostilities between Iran and the United States, with oil prices seeing a slight increase. Investors are focused on upcoming US inflation data and the SpaceX IPO. While tech stocks in Asia-Pacific, particularly South Korea, dropped due to AI stock pressures, Europe's limited exposure to tech hardware has both limited its gains from the AI rally and shielded it from recent tech selloffs. Oil prices reacted mildly to Iran's attacks on US military bases, with Brent crude rising 0.2% to $91.66 and WTI climbing 0.3% to $88.46. US stocks fell the previous day as the tech rebound faded amid concerns over AI valuations and Middle East tensions.

Read more »