Goh Sze Fei-Nur Izzuddin End 18-Year Drought with Indonesia Open Victory

Malaysia's Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani secured a dramatic comeback win in the Indonesia Open final, defeating Indonesian opponents to claim the men's doubles title and ending an 18-year wait for Malaysia in this prestigious tournament.

Malaysia 's men's doubles pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Mohd Rumsani staged a remarkable comeback to win the Indonesia Open 2026, clinching the men's doubles title after an 18-year drought for Malaysia .

They defeated Indonesia's Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in a tense final at the Istora Senayan in Jakarta, with the scores 13-21, 21-19, 21-10 over 49 minutes. The victory earned them US$107,300 and marked their second triumph at the same venue this year after winning the Indonesia Masters in January. The win silenced the home crowd and highlighted the pair's resilience and skill on the world stage





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Badminton Indonesia Open Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Malaysia Men's Doubles Istora Senayan Championship

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