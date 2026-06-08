Goh Sze Fei and Izzuddin Triumph at Indonesia Open, End 18-Year Drought for Malaysia

The Malaysian badminton duo of Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani have won the Indonesia Open, marking the first men's doubles victory for Malaysia in the tournament in nearly two decades. After a comeback from a first-set loss, they defeated the Indonesian pair Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in front of a home crowd at Istora Senayan.

Malaysia n badminton pair Goh Sze Fei and Nur Izzuddin Rumsani created history by winning the Indonesia Open , a tournament last claimed by the national men's doubles team 18 years ago.

The national pair triumphed over the Indonesian duo of Raymond Indra and Nikolaus Joaquin in front of a packed home crowd at Istora Senayan. After a slow start, Sze Fei and Izzuddin mounted a comeback to secure victory with scores of 13-21, 21-18, 21-10 in a 49-minute match. This marks their second title in Indonesia this year, having previously defeated the same opponents at the Indonesia Masters in January.

The victory also adds to their personal record of S1000 titles, which they first captured at the 2024 China Open. The last time a Malaysian men's doubles pair won the Indonesia Open was in 2008 through Mohd Zakry Abdul Latif and Mohd Fairuzizuan. This triumph represents their third final appearance of the season, following their run to the Malaysia Masters final last month





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Badminton Goh Sze Fei Nur Izzuddin Indonesia Open Malaysia Men's Doubles Tournament Victory Istora Senayan

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