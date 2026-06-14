GOF Seizes 2,560 Vape Pods Bound for Thailand in Tanah Merah Raid

The General Operations Force intercepted a smuggling attempt of 2,560 vape pods at a roadblock in Tanah Merah, arresting a 42-year-old man. The pods were believed to be destined for the Thai market, where vape products are banned. The case has been referred to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry for further action.

The General Operations Force (GOF) successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle 2,560 vape pods into Thailand during a roadblock operation in Lalang Pepuyu, Tanah Merah, on Sunday, June 14.

The interception highlights ongoing efforts by Malaysian authorities to curb the illicit cross-border trade of prohibited goods, particularly those banned in neighboring countries. GOF Southeast Brigade commander SAC Ahmad Radzi Hussain confirmed that a 42-year-old local man was arrested around 12:15 pm after his white van was flagged down for inspection. Upon searching the vehicle, officers discovered several boxes containing vape pods in various flavors, which were suspected to be destined for the Thai market.

The suspect was unable to produce valid documents for the ownership or delivery of the goods, leading to his immediate detention. Investigations later revealed that the vape pods had been sourced from within Tanah Merah and were planned to be smuggled through an illegal crossing point in Kampung Rahmat, Rantau Panjang.

The smuggling attempt is believed to be driven by Thailand's stringent ban on the sale, distribution, and use of vape products, which has created a lucrative black market for such items. Ahmad Radzi emphasized that the GOF remains vigilant in monitoring border areas to prevent smuggling activities, which often involve not only vape pods but also other contraband like drugs, wildlife, and subsidized goods.

The case has been handed over to the Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry's Tanah Merah branch for further investigation and possible prosecution under relevant laws. This operation underscores the collaborative efforts between law enforcement agencies to safeguard national security and uphold trade regulations. The GOF continues to deploy checkpoints and patrols along the Malaysia-Thailand border, especially in known hotspots, to deter smugglers who exploit porous boundaries for illegal profit.

The seized vape pods, valued at an estimated tens of thousands of ringgit, will be held as evidence pending court proceedings. The suspect is being held for questioning to uncover the broader network behind this smuggling ring. Community members are encouraged to report suspicious activities to authorities to aid in combating transboundary crime





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