Gmktec Announces Evo‑X3 Mini PC for Local AI and Creative Workflows

Gmktec's upcoming Evo‑X3 mini computer combines a Ryzen AI Max+ 395 processor, up to 128 GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and optional external GPU support via OCuLink, targeting offline AI model deployment and professional content creation. Launches globally on 29 June after early‑access registration opens 22 June.

Gmktec is set to roll out the Evo‑X3, a compact mini‑PC designed with local artificial‑intelligence workloads and creative professionals in mind. The device will be available worldwide on 29 June, following an early‑access registration period that begins on 22 June and offers a modest discount for participants.

While the Evo‑X3 shares much of its internal architecture with the recently launched Evo‑X2, it introduces several hardware and software upgrades aimed at users who need greater scalability and the ability to run large language models entirely offline. The machine fits inside a PS4‑sized enclosure and is powered by AMD's Ryzen AI Max+ 395 APU, a 16‑core, 32‑thread processor built on the Zen 5 architecture.

Integrated Radeon 8060S graphics, based on the RDNA 3.5 family, provide solid performance for everyday tasks, while an OCuLink (PCIe Gen4 x4) port enables the attachment of an external RTX 40‑ or RTX 50‑series GPU for demanding 3D rendering or compute‑intensive projects. Memory capacity tops out at 128 GB of 8000 MHz LPDDR5X, and storage options reach up to 4 TB across two PCIe 4.0 M.2 slots, giving the system ample bandwidth for data‑heavy applications





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Gmktec Evo‑X3 AMD Ryzen AI Max+ 395 Oculink External GPU Local AI Workstation Mini PC

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