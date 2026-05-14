Global Sumud Flotilla 2026 Mission Enters Final Phase with 54 Ships Heading Towards Gaza

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2026 mission, involving nearly 500 international participants from 45 countries, has entered its final phase with 54 ships departing from Marmaris Port, Turkiye, towards Gaza. The mission received full support, particularly from the Malaysian government, Turkiye, Spain, and Brazil. The voyage is also taking place a day before the Nakba event, namely on May 15, 1948, 78 years ago. More than 40 participants from six countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, are participating in the voyage. Three Malaysian participants will be returning home to strengthen SNCC's field operation strategy. The SNCC has revised the radius of the yellow and red zone lines based on the latest security risk analysis in the operational area.

The Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) 2026 mission, involving nearly 500 international participants from 45 countries, has entered its final phase with 54 ships departing from Marmaris Port , Turkiye , towards Gaza .

The mission received full support, particularly from the Malaysian government, Turkiye, Spain, and Brazil. The voyage is also taking place a day before the Nakba event, namely on May 15, 1948, 78 years ago. More than 40 participants from six countries, including Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, and the Philippines, are participating in the voyage. Three Malaysian participants will be returning home to strengthen SNCC's field operation strategy.

The SNCC has revised the radius of the yellow and red zone lines based on the latest security risk analysis in the operational area. The route from Marmaris up to 30 nautical miles is classified as the Green Zone, while the area between 30 nautical miles and 150 nautical miles is placed under the Yellow Zone.

Subsequently, the route beginning from 150 nautical miles until entering Gaza waters is now categorized as the Red Zone, which carries the most critical level of security risk throughout this voyage mission





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Global Sumud Flotilla GSF 2026 Marmaris Port Turkiye Gaza Nakba Event Malaysian Government Prime Minister Turkiye Spain Brazil Freedom Flotilla Coalition Yellow Zone Red Zone Green Zone Security Risk Analysis Participants Return Home Strengthen Field Operation Strategy

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