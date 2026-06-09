Global Stocks Rebound as AI IPO Hopes and Iran Deal Hints Lift Sentiment

Stock markets rallied Tuesday after a tech rout, buoyed by OpenAI's IPO plans, Trump's Iran deal hints, and bargain buying. Oil dipped on peace hopes, while investors await U.S. inflation data and ECB rate decision.

Global stock market s mostly rallied on Tuesday, recovering some ground after a brutal selloff driven by concerns over artificial intelligence valuations and the prospect of higher interest rates.

The rebound was fueled by a combination of bargain hunting and positive signals, including hints from U.S. President Donald Trump about a potential peace deal with Iran and OpenAI's confirmation of a plan to issue shares, which rekindled demand for technology stocks. Wall Street indices opened higher, building on gains in Asian and European markets that followed the steep declines in AI-related stocks last week.

The earlier rout was sparked by stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data, which raised fears that the Federal Reserve could maintain or even increase interest rates to curb inflation, thereby raising borrowing costs for AI firms that require massive capital expenditures on chips and data centers. Investors remained cautious, as the mood was described by analysts as one of tentative stabilization rather than outright confidence.

Anna Macdonald, investment strategy director at Hargreaves Lansdown, noted that attention was still focused on the outlook for AI valuations and interest rate expectations. However, OpenAI's announcement that it had filed for an initial public offering of its shares, coming just as Elon Musk's SpaceX is preparing a record-breaking share sale this week, bolstered hopes that the technology sector could eventually generate commensurate profits.

Katherine Brooks, research director at trading platform XTB, commented that the IPOs of SpaceX, Anthropic, and OpenAI are more about buying into an idea than buying into a business. The positive sentiment was somewhat tempered by lackluster reviews of Apple's AI update to its Siri voice assistant, which was unveiled on Monday. This caution was understandable given that technology valuations have pushed equity markets into record territory, leaving little room for error.

Meanwhile, oil prices dipped as Trump hinted that a deal with Iran could be reached in the coming days, potentially easing supply concerns. In Asia, Seoul's Kospi index surged on Tuesday after plunging more than 8 percent on Monday, tracking the pre-weekend tech selloff on Wall Street.

European indices largely climbed in afternoon trading, though London dropped slightly, partly due to a decline in the share price of British drugs giant GSK, which announced a $10.6 billion all-cash takeover of U.S. cancer specialist Nuvalent. Frankfurt and Paris stock markets gained after official data showed that industrial production in Germany, Europe's largest economy, rose slightly in April alongside exports.

The Middle East peace deal hopes also contributed to the improved mood, with Trump stating that negotiations were in their final stages and a deal could come in two or three days. Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare noted that the market has heard similar claims before but continues to respect the possibility. Looking ahead, investors are focusing on Wednesday's release of U.S. inflation figures, which could play a key role in the Federal Reserve's rate decision-making.

The consumer price index is expected to hit 4.2 percent, the highest level in more than three years, which would almost ensure a rate hike in the coming months. The European Central Bank is also widely expected to raise rates by 25 basis points at its meeting on Thursday to counter the surge in eurozone inflation, which has been driven higher by the Middle East conflict and rising oil and gas prices.

The convergence of these factors suggests that markets may continue to experience volatility as investors grapple with the dual challenges of elevated valuations and tightening monetary policy. The resilience of technology stocks, particularly those tied to artificial intelligence, will be a key test in the coming weeks as earnings season approaches and the impact of higher borrowing costs becomes more apparent. For now, the rally provides some relief, but the underlying uncertainties remain significant





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