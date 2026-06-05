Global Stocks Inch Higher Amid AI Snag and Ceasefire

Global stocks inched higher on Thursday as European gains offset a mixed session on Wall Street, driven by a snag in AI momentum and a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that pushed oil prices lower.

Global stocks inched higher in choppy trading on Thursday as European gains offset a mixed session on Wall Street, as investors weighed a snag in AI momentum and a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon that pushed oil prices lower.

The benchmark S&P 500 was higher after reversing losses in early trade and the Dow hit a record high while the Nasdaq lost ground, with technology shares driving losses and healthcare stocks leading gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.79%, the S&P 500 rose 0.32%, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.20%.

Shares in Broadcom tumbled more than 14%, pulling semiconductor stocks broadly lower, after the chipmaker's results disappointed investors who had bet on surging demand for its custom AI chips. Europe's bourses rose 0.52%. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 0.06%. US President Donald Trump's efforts to halt fighting in Lebanon were undermined after the pro-Iran Hezbollah movement rejected the new ceasefire and Israel said it would not withdraw troops from the country.

The Republican-led US House of Representatives also approved a war powers resolution on Wednesday to block Trump from continuing the conflict against Iran. Brent crude prices dropped 3% to around US$95 a barrel. In currency markets, investors were watching out for possible official intervention as the Japanese yen hovered near the key 160 level. The Japanese yen strengthened 0.06% against the greenback to 159.94 per dollar.

The euro was up 0.27% at $1.1626. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar weakened 0.42% to 0.789. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, fell 0.12% to 99.33. US Treasury yields were lower across the board.

The yield on benchmark US 10-year notes fell 3 basis points to 4.461%. Spot gold rose 1.11% to US$4,479.14 an ounce. Bitcoin fell 1.88% to US$63,686.05. The market is embracing the ceasefire agreement, said James St. Aubin, chief investment officer at Ocean Park Asset Management.

The market is fragile and volatile, and investors are watching the developments in Lebanon and the US House of Representatives closely





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