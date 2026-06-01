Global Report Warns of Looming Cancer Care Worker Shortfall

A global report has warned of a looming global shortfall of nearly 100 million cancer care workers by 2050, as rising case numbers threaten to overwhelm health systems worldwide.

A global report has warned of a looming global shortfall of nearly 100 million cancer care workers by 2050, as rising case numbers threaten to overwhelm health systems worldwide.

Professor Andrew Scott of Australia's Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, a co-author of a new Lancet Oncology Commission report, said in a statement on Monday that urgent investment in workforce development, particularly in medical imaging, was critical to improving cancer diagnosis and clinical outcomes in Australia and globally. The report, published in The Lancet Oncology on Sunday, projects cancer incidence could rise by up to 75 per cent, reaching about 35 million new cases annually within 25 years, with more than 70 per cent occurring in low- and middle-income countries.

It also estimates that one in three cancers worldwide is currently undiagnosed, with rates exceeding 60 per cent in parts of Africa. The study warns that the largest workforce gaps will be in nursing and community health roles, as well as diagnostic services, risking further widening disparities in survival rates.

Five-year survival is projected to remain significantly lower in Africa (34 per cent) and Asia (39 per cent) by 2050, compared with high-income regions where rates are expected to exceed 60 per cent, it shows. Scott said investing in imaging services and workforce capacity is essential, noting early detection through medical imaging plays a key role in effective cancer care, particularly in regional areas where access can be limited.

The commission urges urgent global investment in workforce development, digital health and training, estimating that scaling up the cancer workforce could avert up to 170 million deaths and deliver significant economic benefits. The report highlights the need for a coordinated effort to address the cancer care workforce shortage, with a focus on low- and middle-income countries where the burden of cancer is expected to increase.

This includes investing in education and training programs, as well as providing support for healthcare workers in these regions. The commission also emphasizes the importance of leveraging technology, such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine, to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment, particularly in rural and underserved areas. By addressing the cancer care workforce shortage, the commission believes that significant progress can be made in improving cancer outcomes and reducing disparities in survival rates.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of the cancer care workforce shortage, highlighting the need for urgent action to address this critical issue. It emphasizes the importance of investing in workforce development, digital health and training, and leveraging technology to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment. The commission's findings and recommendations provide a clear call to action for governments, healthcare organizations, and individuals to work together to address the cancer care workforce shortage and improve cancer outcomes globally





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Cancer Care Workforce Shortage Global Report Lancet Oncology Commission Cancer Diagnosis

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