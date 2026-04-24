Global Plastic Supply Disrupted by Oil & Gas Issues, Strait of Hormuz Uncertainty

Deputy Prime Minister Fadillah Yusof reports that global plastic supply is affected by disruptions in oil and gas production and instability in the Strait of Hormuz, leading to price increases and supply concerns. The government is taking steps to secure alternative sources and ensure sufficient supplies of essential goods.

Kuala Lumpur, April 24 – The global supply of plastics is facing significant challenges due to ongoing disruptions in oil and gas production and escalating uncertainties surrounding the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

This situation, as highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, has far-reaching implications for numerous industries and daily life, given plastic’s pervasive role in everything from food packaging and consumer goods to vital healthcare equipment. The dependence of plastic manufacturing on key raw materials like naphtha, ammonia, ethylene, and propylene – all derived from oil and gas – makes the industry particularly vulnerable to fluctuations in the energy market and geopolitical instability.

The current situation isn’t merely a potential problem; it’s an active crisis impacting production costs and availability. The Deputy Prime Minister, who also holds the portfolios of Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, detailed the government’s proactive response during the Weekly Global Supply Crisis briefing. Recognizing the critical importance of maintaining a stable plastic supply, the administration is actively pursuing a multi-pronged strategy.

This includes a concerted effort to diversify sourcing, strengthening international collaborations to secure alternative supply routes, and investing in the exploration of alternative raw materials that could reduce reliance on traditional oil and gas derivatives. A specific example of this proactive approach is the Ministry of Health’s successful procurement of additional naphtha and resin supplies directly from China, specifically aimed at bolstering the healthcare sector’s ability to produce essential medical equipment and supplies.

This demonstrates a targeted response to ensure the most critical needs are met during this period of global supply chain stress. Fadillah emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring sufficient supplies of essential goods for the population, underscoring that public welfare remains the top priority.

The government’s strategy is built upon three core pillars: guaranteeing an adequate supply of essential goods, maximizing the efficiency of existing resources through careful management and distribution, and actively working to prevent unwarranted price increases through diligent monitoring and strict enforcement of regulations. This comprehensive approach reflects an understanding that addressing the plastic supply crisis requires not only securing raw materials but also ensuring affordability and accessibility for consumers.

The current challenges are largely attributed to the ongoing crisis in West Asia, which has significantly disrupted the flow of crude oil and petrochemical feedstock through the Strait of Hormuz. This disruption has led to a substantial increase in the prices of certain resin grades, with some exceeding US$2,000 per tonne – a more than 100 percent increase. The domestic plastic manufacturing industry is bracing for continued uncertainty in the short to medium term as a result of these factors.

The situation demands continuous assessment and adaptation, and the government has pledged to remain vigilant and responsive to evolving circumstances. The long-term implications of these disruptions could necessitate a fundamental re-evaluation of the plastic supply chain and a greater emphasis on sustainable alternatives and circular economy principles.

Furthermore, the government is actively engaging with industry stakeholders to understand their specific challenges and to collaborate on solutions that mitigate the impact of the crisis. This collaborative approach is seen as essential to ensuring the resilience of the plastic manufacturing sector and protecting the interests of both businesses and consumers





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Plastic Supply Oil And Gas Strait Of Hormuz Supply Chain Malaysia Fadillah Yusof Resin Petrochemicals West Asia Crisis

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