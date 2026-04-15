Global Oil Prices to Stabilize in a Year Amid Easing Tensions

Economic analysts predict that global oil prices will take approximately one year to return to pre-conflict levels, despite de-escalating geopolitical tensions between the US and Iran. Damage to oil facilities in West Asia and potential market manipulation are key factors influencing this outlook, with implications for currency exchange rates and the global economy.

Global oil prices are expected to take about a year to stabilize at pre-conflict levels, even as geopolitical tensions between the United States and Iran appear to be easing. Brent crude rose by 0.23 percent to $95.01 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell by 0.26 percent to $91.02 per barrel late yesterday. Associate Professor Dr.

Aimi Zulhazmi Abdul Rashid, an economic analyst at UniKL Business School, stated that the current oil price drop to around $90 per barrel is a normal market movement in an uncertain environment. He explained that while former President Trump announced the war was nearing its end, a return of crude oil prices to pre-war levels of $60 to $70 per barrel is unlikely at this time. Many oil facilities in West Asia have been affected by the conflict and require time for repairs. Therefore, it is anticipated that crude oil prices will revert to pre-war levels within a year. Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump indicated in an interview with Fox News that military operations against Iran were nearing completion. This statement has somewhat alleviated market concerns about global energy supply disruptions and opened avenues for peace negotiations between the two nations. Meanwhile, Dr. Aimi Zulhazmi noted that for an oil-exporting nation, rising oil prices due to supply disruptions can have mixed effects. Theoretically, it could support the ringgit, but extreme geopolitical uncertainty often overrides this factor, leading to currency weakening. He elaborated that escalating conflicts tend to weaken the ringgit as investors shift to safe-haven assets like the U.S. dollar. Conversely, a de-escalation of tensions, such as signals of the war ending, helps to strengthen the ringgit. The ringgit is expected to continue fluctuating between RM4.05 and RM3.98 against the U.S. dollar this week, depending on current developments in the Gulf. Furthermore, Professor Emeritus Dr. Barjoyai Bardai, an economist from the Malaysia University of Science and Technology (MUST), suggested that the current decline in oil prices is a short-term effect because the war remains dynamic and can change at any moment. He cautioned that some parties might be manipulating the market for profit and that developments should be viewed with caution as they may not reflect the true situation. Dr. Barjoyai believes the conflict is ongoing and the world still faces uncertainty. Crude oil prices remain around $90 per barrel, and reaching pre-war levels could take a significant amount of time, potentially six months to a year. He warned that the global economy is currently unstable and may be heading towards a recession. The market has seen fluctuations with Brent crude trading at $95.01 per barrel and WTI at $91.02 per barrel yesterday, reflecting the ongoing volatility. The analyst further emphasized that the impact on the Malaysian ringgit is complex. While higher oil prices can theoretically boost the currency for oil-exporting nations, geopolitical instability tends to overshadow this effect. Investors often flee to safer assets like the U.S. dollar during times of heightened tension, causing the ringgit to weaken. Conversely, a reduction in these tensions can lead to a strengthening of the ringgit. The forecast for the ringgit is for it to trade in a range of RM4.05 to RM3.98 against the U.S. dollar in the coming week, contingent on the evolving situation in the Persian Gulf. The ongoing uncertainty in global oil markets, driven by geopolitical factors and potential market manipulation, suggests that a stable return to pre-conflict oil prices is not imminent. The recovery of damaged oil infrastructure in West Asia will be a crucial factor in determining the timeline for price stabilization. Until these facilities are fully operational, supply constraints will likely keep prices elevated compared to historical norms. The anticipation of a protracted period of adjustment highlights the interconnectedness of global energy markets and geopolitical stability. The ongoing war, despite signals of de-escalation, continues to create an environment of unpredictability for oil prices. The possibility of market manipulation further complicates the situation, making it difficult to ascertain the true market sentiment. The current price of oil, hovering around $90 per barrel, indicates a significant departure from the pre-conflict levels. The experts suggest that a return to this baseline could take a considerable amount of time, with estimates ranging from six months to a year. This extended period of adjustment underscores the profound impact of the conflict on global energy dynamics and signals potential challenges for the global economy as it navigates this period of heightened uncertainty





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