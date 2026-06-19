Global Markets Pause After US-Iran Truce as Geopolitical Risks Resurface

Stock markets ended a standout week on a cautious footing as optimism over an interim US-Iran agreement faded amid new Middle East tensions and delayed nuclear talks, while bond yields rose on UK political developments and oil recovered from steep losses.

Global markets displayed a cautious tone at the end of a strong trading week as initial optimism surrounding an interim peace agreement between the United States and Iran gave way to concerns about the prospects for a lasting diplomatic resolution.

With U.S. cash markets closed for the Juneteenth holiday, S&P 500 futures drifted lower after the main index enjoyed its best weekly performance since late May. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 edged down 0.2%, while Asian stocks pulled back 0.3% from a record high. Markets across China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan were also closed for local holidays.

The scheduled commencement of permanent deal talks in Switzerland on Friday was postponed following an overnight clash between Israel and Iran-backed Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, according to individuals briefed on the situation. A subsequent arrangement saw Israel and Hezbollah agree to a ceasefire effective at 4 p.m. local time, as confirmed by a U.S. official. Iran had linked a truce in Lebanon as a prerequisite for its preliminary accord with Washington.

Brent crude futures climbed 0.9% to surpass US$80 per barrel, recovering some ground after a 7.7% weekly decline through Thursday. Shipping activity through the critical Strait of Hormuz seemed reduced on Friday, shortly after a surge in flows the previous day, while Tehran asserted that vessels require its permission to transit the waterway.

These occurrences challenge the market optimism that fueled a technology-driven stock rally following the mutual lifting of a months-long de facto blockade of the strait by the U.S. and Iran. The postponed Swiss discussions were slated to initiate a 60-day negotiation period aimed at securing a permanent agreement regarding Iran's nuclear program.

"While unpredictable elements persist, especially with former President Trump's influence, we appear to have entered a new phase of de-escalation," noted Alexandre Drabowicz of Indosuez Wealth Management, counseling investors against premature conclusions about a final deal. In European fixed income, UK government bonds (gilts) spearheaded a rally that pushed yields broadly higher after Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham won a parliamentary by-election, potentially positioning him to challenge Prime Minister Keir Starmer for leadership of the Labour Party.

Market participants are weighing whether a Burnham premiership could ushered in a looser fiscal stance. The British pound outperformed most major currencies, while the U.S. dollar maintained its highest level since March. Bitcoin ended a three-day losing streak. Gold continued its decline, heading for a third consecutive weekly drop and trading around US$4,150 per ounce.

This week proved momentous, featuring the landmark interim U.S.-Iran agreement, Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh's inaugural policy meeting, and the public debut of aerospace giant SpaceX. Equities have demonstrated resilience, partly supported by the artificial intelligence investment frenzy. Strategists polled by Bloomberg have upgraded their S&P 500 year-end targets from a month earlier, citing reduced geopolitical tensions from the Iran conflict and an improved earnings outlook.

The average projection now stands at 7,716, up from 7,612 in May, representing nearly a 3% increase from the latest close and implying an almost 13% gain for the calendar year. Earnings forecasts for both the current and next year were also revised upward.

"Markets seem poised for a relatively quiet couple of weeks with few major catalysts on the horizon,"observed Roberto Scholtes, head of strategy at Singular Bank. "This could provide a welcome pause after a turbulent year and may also usher in a period of sector rotation as investors reassess holdings.





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