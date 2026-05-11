Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future hosts Better Future Forum

The Better Future Forum, organized by the Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future, an initiative of Teach For All, engages influential educators, policymakers, researchers, and student leaders from 50+ countries to share and disseminate best practices in education. The forum aims to spark a transformation in education systems and contribute to improving learning outcomes around the world.

‘If we want to stay safe, we should do nothing,’ outgoing MACC chief Azam Baki says of his 40-year corruption fightA view of the skyline in Singapore.

The Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future, an initiative of Teach For All, will host the Better Future Forum over three days beginning May 12, bringing together 200 of the world’s most influential education practitioners, policymakers, researchers and student leaders in Singapore. — Reuters pic! Plus, enjoy an additional FREE RM10 when you sign up using code VERSAMM10 with a min. cash-in of RM100 today. T&Cs apply.

KUALA LUMPUR, May 11 — The Global Institute for Shaping a Better Future, an initiative of Teach For All, will host the Better Future Forum over three days beginning May 12, bringing together 200 of the world’s most influential education practitioners, policymakers, researchers and student leaders in Singapore





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