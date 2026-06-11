Global Faith Leaders Gather in Kuala Lumpur for Third International Religious Leaders Summit to Promote Peace and Youth Empowerment

Approximately 1,500 delegates from 31 nations will convene in Kuala Lumpur to discuss global harmony, interfaith dialogue, and youth development under the framework of Malaysia MADANI.

Kuala Lumpur is set to become a focal point for international diplomacy and spiritual leadership as it hosts the Third International Religious Leaders Summit . The event, scheduled to take place at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), will bring together an estimated 1,500 distinguished guests, including prominent religious leaders, esteemed ulama, renowned scholars, academics, and influential policymakers hailing from 31 different nations.

This grand gathering underscores the growing importance of interfaith collaboration in an era marked by global volatility and social fragmentation. By convening a diverse group of thinkers and spiritual guides, the summit aims to create a synergistic environment where peace, stability, and mutual understanding can be prioritized over conflict and division.

The collaboration between the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) and the Muslim World League (MWL) signifies a powerful partnership dedicated to fostering a culture of moderation and inclusivity on a global scale. Datuk Dr. Sirajuddin Suhaimee, the Director-General of JAKIM, emphasized that the summit is a reflection of the international community's deep trust in Malaysia's ability to act as a mediator and a beacon of moderation.

He noted that the event is meticulously aligned with the Malaysia MADANI vision, a policy framework introduced by the current administration to promote sustainability, care, compassion, respect, innovation, and trust. By integrating these values into the summit's discourse, Malaysia seeks to strengthen its position as a reliable global platform for dialogue regarding peace, social development, and universal well-being.

The summit is not merely a meeting of minds but a strategic effort to promote a coexistence model where different faith traditions can live side-by-side in harmony. This commitment to social cohesion is vital for the stability of multicultural societies, ensuring that diversity is viewed as a strength rather than a source of friction.

The presence of high-ranking officials, including the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, further elevates the summit's significance, demonstrating the highest level of state support for these humanitarian and spiritual goals. A core pillar of the Third International Religious Leaders Summit is the empowerment of the younger generation. Recognizing that youth are the architects of the future, the summit has dedicated significant attention to their development and leadership.

Eighteen international presenters and panelists are expected to lead deep-dive discussions centered on four critical themes. The first theme focuses on the reinforcement of social harmony and the cultivation of mutual respect among different belief systems, which is essential for preventing extremism. The second theme delves into the empowerment of youth through structured education and leadership training, aiming to equip young people with the tools needed to lead with integrity.

The third theme addresses the contemporary challenges facing today's youth, ranging from mental health struggles to the impact of digital transformation on spiritual well-being. Finally, the fourth theme explores the evolving role of religious leaders in mentoring and guiding the youth toward a more inclusive and resilient community. By positioning youth as strategic partners, the summit aims to bridge the generational gap and ensure that the values of peace and moderation are passed down effectively.

To ensure that the insights generated during the summit reach a wider audience beyond the physical confines of the KLCC, the event will be broadcast live via the official social media platforms of both JAKIM and the Muslim World League. This digital approach is intended to democratize access to these high-level discussions, allowing students, researchers, and the general public to engage with the dialogue in real-time.

The inclusion of the Secretary General of the MWL, Datuk Seri Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Abdul Kareem Al-Issa, alongside other cabinet members and international delegates, highlights the cross-border nature of the issues being discussed. As the world grapples with geopolitical tensions and social unrest, the outcomes of this summit are expected to provide a roadmap for religious leaders to act as agents of peace and reconciliation.

By focusing on common ground and shared human values, the Third International Religious Leaders Summit aspires to leave a lasting legacy of cooperation and friendship among the 31 participating nations, paving the way for a more harmonious and sustainable global future





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International Religious Leaders Summit Global Peace Youth Empowerment JAKIM Muslim World League

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