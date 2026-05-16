Giro d'Italia News - Ecuador's Narvaez Strikes Twice in Challenging Stage, Uphill Chase in Fermo Plays Out

Jhonatan Narvaez continued his impressive run of victories with a second stage win in the 105th Giro d'Italia on Saturday. Riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, the young Ecuadorian outpaced Andreas Leknessund and secured the stage win, while Jonas Vingegaard safeguarded his lead in the overall standings. The final stage was thrilling, with unexpected incidents such as a crash taking key players out of the race.

CHIEVI, ITALY, MAY 16, (Reuters) - SOUTH AMERICAN REPRESENTATIVE: Ecuador's Jhonatan Narvaez claimed his second stage victory of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday, delivering a masterful solo performance to defeat Andreas Leknessund in a tense pursuit up the final climbs.

Narvaez, riding for UAE Team Emirates-XRG, outlasted Leknessund in a 32-second breakaway attack on the penultimate climb, finishing 32 seconds ahead of the Norwegian in Fermo, Italy. Despite a strong chase from Leknessund, Narvaez maintained his lead and crossed the line to secure a significant victory. NORWEGIAN REPRESENTATIVE: Norway's Martin Tjotta of Uno-X Mobility secured third place in the stage, ten seconds behind compatriot Andreas Leknessund in Fermo, Italy.

Tjotta, riding in the Uno-X Mobility team, demonstrated his resilience and prowess in the final stretch of the uphill finish, securing the third spot with his strong and enduring performance. PORTUGUESE REPRESENTATIVE: Afonso Eulalio, the leader in the general classification, finished two seconds behind Vingegaard in Fermo with his counterpart maintaining a three-minute lead.

Eulalio held onto the overall lead with a courageous and consistent performance, while Vingegaard continued his impressive showing and secured his first Giro d'Italia victory after contentious events on Tuesday and Wednesday. EXTRAS: * Ecuadorian rider Fabio Christen crashed heavily during the stage after a collision on the course. He was forced to abandon the race, bringing an unexpected end to his debut Giro d'Italia appearance.

Nearly 20 riders have withdrawn from the race due to crashes and illness since the first week





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Giro D'italia Narvaez Leknessund Uno-X Mobility Afonso Eulalio Fabio Christen

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