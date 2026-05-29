Gill's Blazing Century Propels Gujarat Titans into IPL Final with Dominant Win Over Rajasthan

Shubman Gill scored a magnificent 104 off 53 balls as Gujarat Titans chased down 215 to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the IPL qualifier 2, securing a place in the final.

In a thrilling display of batting prowess, Shubman Gill led the Gujarat Titans to a resounding seven-wicket victory over the Rajasthan Royals in the second qualifier of the Indian Premier League on Friday, securing their spot in the final.

The match, held at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in New Chandigarh, was a high-octane encounter that saw Gujarat chase down a formidable target of 215 with remarkable ease, reaching the finish line in just 18.4 overs. This victory sets up a blockbuster final clash, as the Titans aim to capture their third IPL title.

Gujarat's chase was anchored by a breathtaking opener between Gill and Sai Sudharsan, who put on a stunning 167-run partnership for the first wicket. The duo took the attack to the Royals' bowlers from the very first over, racing to 69 without loss at the end of the powerplay. Gill, the Titans' captain, was in imperious form, smashing 104 off just 53 balls, a knock that included 15 fours and three sixes.

His century was a masterclass in pacing an innings, as he manipulated the field with ease and punished anything loose. Sudharsan, meanwhile, played a scintillating supporting role with 58 off 32 balls before a bizarre dismissal: he was out hit-wicket after his bat slipped onto the stumps, a mirror image of his dismissal in the previous match. Despite the hiccup, the foundation had been laid, and the Titans never looked back.

Earlier, Rajasthan Royals, after winning the toss and electing to bat, had a shaky start, losing two wickets inside the first two overs. However, they were rescued by their teenage sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who played a breathtaking innings of 96 off just 47 balls, laced with eight fours and seven sixes. At 15 years old, Sooryavanshi continues to defy expectations, and he was given a lifeline on 46 when Sudharsan dropped a diving catch in the deep.

He made the most of that reprieve but fell agonizingly short of a century, dismissed in the 17th over. Ravindra Jadeja, who briefly left the field with a suspected elbow issue after the eighth over, returned to smash a quickfire 45 off 28 balls, combining with Donovan Ferreira to add 57 runs in the final five overs. Their efforts propelled Rajasthan to a competitive 214 for 6.

However, the total proved insufficient as Gill's brilliance overshadowed everything. With this win, Gujarat Titans march into the final with momentum, while Rajasthan Royals bow out despite a valiant effort, their campaign ending in the qualifiers for the second consecutive year





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