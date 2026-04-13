Ghea Indrawari Invites Malaysian Music Icons to Kuala Lumpur Concert

Indonesian singer Ghea Indrawari extends invitations to Datuk Siti Nurhaliza, Ernie Zakri, and Aisha Retno for her Rasi Jiwa concert in Kuala Lumpur, highlighting the growing ties between the Indonesian and Malaysian music industries.

PETALING JAYA: Ghea Indrawari , renowned for her hit song Jiwa yang bersedih, has publicly extended invitations to three prominent figures in the Malaysian music industry to attend her solo concert, Rasi Jiwa – Live in Kuala Lumpur . In an exclusive interview with Astro Gempak recently, the Indonesian singer humbly expressed her wish to have Biduanita Negara, Datuk Siti Nurhaliza , along with singers Ernie Zakri and Aisha Retno, grace her performance, scheduled for May 8th at Zepp Kuala Lumpur .

The moment quickly gained traction on social media, not only due to Ghea’s initiative but also for her respectful and modest approach in extending the invitations. The prospect of these three influential figures attending represents a significant milestone in Ghea’s career. Their presence would undoubtedly elevate the concert, creating a memorable experience not only for the performer of Rinduku but also for the attending fans. This gesture is also seen as a symbol of the strengthening bond between the Malaysian and Indonesian music industries. With her emotionally charged songs and unique musical identity, Ghea is poised to deliver an exceptional performance, particularly if her invited guests attend. The concert promises a night filled with heartfelt music and a profound appreciation for her artistry. This bold move highlights Ghea's aspiration to connect with and be recognized by established artists in the Malaysian music scene. It reflects a growing trend of collaboration and mutual appreciation between the musical talents of the two neighboring countries. Fans are eagerly anticipating the event, hoping to witness the convergence of these musical forces. Ghea's concert presents an opportunity for her to further solidify her presence in the region and demonstrate her musical prowess. The energy surrounding the concert suggests it will be a memorable occasion for both the artist and the audience. This concert is an example of the cross-cultural exchange that is vital in today's world. Don’t miss the chance to secure tickets through the official platform, BookMyShow (MyBookShow Malaysia), via the following link: https://my.bookmyshow.com/en/events/ghea-indrawari/GHEA26KL. Ticket prices range from RM198 to RM238 for standing tickets, RM338 to RM368 for seating, with Meet & Greet options available for RM300 and VIP Suite experiences priced at RM5,000 for an exclusive experience. The concert promises an evening filled with emotional performances and the distinct musical identity that defines Ghea’s artistry, guaranteeing an evening of immersive musical experience. This event also marks an important step in promoting regional musical exchange and collaboration. The anticipation for the concert is high, and fans are encouraged to purchase their tickets soon to avoid disappointment





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Ghea Indrawari Kuala Lumpur Concert Siti Nurhaliza Malaysian Music

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