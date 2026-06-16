Ghana Ready for World Cup Clash with Panama Amid Partey Uncertainty

Ghana coach Carlos Queiroz asserts team readiness for the World Cup match against Panama, regardless of Thomas Partey's availability following entry denial to Canada. Queiroz highlights squad strengths and calls for review of hydration break rule.

Ghana 's national football team is prepared for its upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Group L match against Panama , with or without midfielder Thomas Partey , according to coach Carlos Queiroz .

This statement follows Ghana's appeal against Canada's decision to deny Partey entry into the country, a matter heard by a federal court on the day before the match. Queiroz emphasized his focus remains on the players available, stating that he will not comment on the serious allegations against Partey, who faces legal charges in Britain and has denied them.

The coach expressed confidence in his squad's abilities, highlighting their experience, quality, speed, and skill as strengths to counter Panama's organized and experienced style. He acknowledged that Panama has weaknesses that Ghana aims to exploit and praised his team's readiness for one-on-one situations. Regarding FIFA's mandatory hydration breaks, Queiroz reserved judgment but called for a post-tournament integrity report to assess whether the rule prioritizes player health or commercial interests





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Ghana Panama World Cup 2026 Carlos Queiroz Thomas Partey FIFA Hydration Breaks Group L

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