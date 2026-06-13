Ghana protests Canada's visa denial for midfielder Thomas Partey amid legal proceedings

Ghana's government has condemned Canada's refusal to grant a visa to footballer Thomas Partey for a World Cup match, calling the decision unfair and based on unproven charges. The midfielder faces rape and sexual assault allegations in Britain, which he denies, and remains eligible to play in other tournament games.

Ghana 's government has strongly criticized Canada's decision to deny a visa to national football team midfielder Thomas Partey for the upcoming World Cup match against Panama.

The West African nation's foreign ministry described the move as high-handed and extremely unfair, suggesting it was based on pending criminal proceedings in Britain. Partey, 32, faces multiple counts of rape and sexual assault in the UK, all of which he denies. Despite the visa denial, he remains with the Ghana squad in Boston and is eligible to play in subsequent Group L matches against England and Croatia.

Ghana has formally protested the decision, arguing that reliance on unproven charges without a judicial determination raises fairness concerns. Canada's immigration authorities maintain that all entries are assessed individually based on available facts and law, and that hosting major events does not alter immigration rules. This incident is the latest immigration controversy at the co-hosted World Cup, following the US denial of a visa to Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan over suspected terror links





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Thomas Partey Ghana World Cup Canada Visa Denial Rape Charges Immigration Controversy FIFA

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