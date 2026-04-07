Getha Launches New Cooling Mattress, Expands Options to Target Affordable Market

Malaysian bedding manufacturer Getha launches its Transforme Miracle Latex PrimeFibre Mattress, aiming to strengthen its position in the premium latex mattress market and cater to a wider audience. The new product incorporates advanced cooling technology and focuses on offering more affordable options, particularly targeting young professionals and first-time homebuyers.

Getha , a leading Malaysia n bedding manufacturer, has launched its latest innovative product, the Transforme Miracle Latex PrimeFibre Mattress , solidifying Malaysia 's position in the global rubber industry value chain. The launch event, held at Sunway Pyramid, was graced by Datuk Bahria Mohd. Tamil, Deputy Secretary General (Investment and Management) of the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), and witnessed by key figures from the industry.

This unveiling marks a significant shift, moving beyond raw material production towards the development of high-value-added products. Datuk Bahria lauded the initiative as aligning with the nation's aspirations to strengthen its high-tech manufacturing sector, emphasizing Malaysia's move away from solely relying on commodity exports. The event was further highlighted by Getha receiving two recognitions from the Malaysia Book of Records for the First Graphite+ Infused Natural Latex Mattress and the First Natural Cooling Mattress. This demonstrates the company's commitment to innovation and its pioneering efforts in the bedding industry. Since the initial launch of the Transforme Miracle Latex mattress in November 2025, Getha has helped thousands of Malaysians achieve better sleep. Building on this success, Getha has introduced the enhanced version, Transforme Miracle Latex PrimeFibre Mattress, which is considered one of the most advanced natural bedding innovations the company has produced. This premium mattress combines the proprietary Graphite+ technology Miracle Latex with a 100 percent natural latex layer, further solidifying Getha's connection with the globally renowned Malaysian rubber industry. Kevin Tan, Getha's Project Director, noted that the development of the PrimeFibre mattress was driven by customer feedback, which sought higher levels of durability and comfort, especially among younger professionals and first-time homebuyers looking for more affordable options. \The Transforme Miracle Latex PrimeFibre Mattress incorporates advanced features designed for superior sleep quality. It is constructed with a focus on providing balanced body support and temperature control through BioCool fabric. The use of high-performance fiber layers helps to reduce heat during sleep, thanks to Suprelle Cool Night technology. This approach not only adds value to local resources but also caters to the needs of modern consumers who increasingly prioritize comfort and environmentally friendly features in their daily products. The company also states that this is ‘Made by Malaysia’; a product that is not only made in Malaysia, but also inspired, designed and developed through the expertise and creativity of the Malaysian people. The mattress is priced from RM6,999, Getha is introducing a limited-time launch promotion with a 35 percent discount, trade-in offers of up to RM1,500, and two free Miracle Latex pillows worth RM399 each. The company also expanded its market reach by offering alternative models at more affordable prices online, particularly targeting young professionals and first-time homebuyers. Starting at RM2,499, the Miracle Latex Mattress is also offered with installment plans as low as RM47 per month. For a limited time, customers can take advantage of rebates of up to RM1,500 depending on the mattress size. The Miracle Latex Mattress utilizes Getha's most advanced latex formulation since 1969, combined with Graphite+ Infused Natural Latex technology and Anti Static Protection Technology, ensuring a comfortable and supportive sleeping experience. This strategic move to offer more accessible price points reflects Getha's understanding of the market and its commitment to providing high-quality sleep solutions to a wider audience, solidifying their position as a leader in the Malaysian bedding industry.\The launch of the Transforme Miracle Latex PrimeFibre Mattress is more than just a product introduction; it represents Getha's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and supporting the Malaysian rubber industry. The incorporation of advanced technologies like Graphite+ and Suprelle Cool Night demonstrates the company's focus on providing consumers with cutting-edge sleep solutions. The emphasis on local expertise and resources further aligns with the national agenda of promoting high-tech manufacturing and reducing dependence on commodity exports. This approach also allows Getha to cater to the evolving needs of consumers, who now prioritize comfort, health, and environmental sustainability in their purchase decisions. The pricing strategy and promotional offers indicate Getha's commitment to accessibility, allowing a wider range of customers to experience the benefits of their premium bedding products. The company's expansion into online sales and installment plans reflects a modern understanding of consumer behavior and a desire to reach a broader audience. The two Malaysia Book of Records recognitions serve as a testament to Getha's innovation and leadership in the bedding industry. This strategic move highlights Getha's forward-thinking approach to the market and its dedication to providing high-quality sleep solutions to a diverse customer base, ultimately solidifying its position as a leading brand in the Malaysian bedding industry and a key player in the nation's economic development





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