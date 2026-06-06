Germany's Lennart Karl Ruled Out of World Cup Due to Training Injury

Germany's promising 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl will miss the 2026 FIFA World Cup after sustaining a muscle tear in training. Coach Julian Nagelsmann announced the setback and confirmed Assan Ouedraogo as his replacement. The team, seeking redemption after recent early eliminations, now adjusts its plans for Group E.

Germany 's attacking midfielder Lennart Karl will miss the upcoming FIFA World Cup after sustaining a muscle tear during training, coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed. The 18-year-old suffered a muscle bundle tear in his left thigh during a training session on Friday in Chicago and was subsequently taken to hospital.

He will be replaced in the squad by Assan Ouedraogo. Nagelsmann expressed deep sympathy, stating, "I feel incredibly sorry for Lenny. With his light‑heartedness, his creativity, his pace, and his personality, he fit into the team perfectly.

" Karl's absence is a significant blow to Germany's ambitions. The young midfielder enjoyed a meteoric rise this season, playing a pivotal role in Bayern Munich's campaign as they clinched the domestic double and reached the Champions League semi-finals. His dynamism and talent had quickly made him a key figure for the national team. Nagelsmann added, "It is a huge shock for him and for all of us that he will miss the World Cup.

It is only a small consolation that he is young and still has many tournaments ahead of him.

" In Karl's stead, Assan Ouedraogo has been called up. The coach noted that Ouedraogo, like Karl, had a strong start with the team and is a highly talented player. Nagelsmann emphasized that Ouedraogo is expected to play boldly and freely. Germany, the four-time champions, are determined to rebound after shocking first-round exits at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Their last international triumph was the 2014 title in Brazil. Drawn in Group E, Germany will begin their quest against Curacao on June 14, followed by matches against the Ivory Coast and Ecuador. The team is focused on making a deep run and restoring their status as a global soccer powerhouse





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Germany Lennart Karl World Cup Injury Julian Nagelsmann Assan Ouedraogo Bayern Munich Group E

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