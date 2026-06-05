Germany's Lennart Karl Injury Threatens World Cup Participation

Germany's promising 18-year-old midfielder Lennart Karl faces potential World Cup absence after sustaining an injury in training. Coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed the injury and the team is awaiting scans. Karl's rapid rise with Bayern Munich made him a surprise squad member, but his participation is now uncertain as Germany prepares for their opening match against Curaçao.

Germany 's teenage midfielder Lennart Karl sustained an injury during training on Friday, casting doubt on his participation in the upcoming World Cup. Coach Julian Nagelsmann confirmed that the 18-year-old, who had a breakout season with Bayern Munich , is being taken to the hospital for scans.

Nagelsmann expressed concern but stated that a diagnosis is needed before any decisions are made about his World Cup role. Germany, four-time champions, are eager to rebound after early exits in 2018 and 2022 and begin their campaign on June 14 against Curaçao in Group E





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Lennart Karl Germany World Cup 2026 Injury Julian Nagelsmann Bayern Munich Training Hospital Diagnosis Group E Curaçao

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