Germany secured a 7-1 victory over Curacao in their opening match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E. Felix Nmecha scored the fastest goal in tournament history, and despite a temporary equalizer from Curacao's Livano Comenencia, Germany's strength was too much for the debutant nation. Curacao's coach Dick Advocaat remained positive, highlighting the opportunity for surprises in future matches and the emotional significance of the World Cup experience for his team and fans.

The match between Germany and Curacao in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Group E ended with a decisive 7-1 victory for the German team. Despite the heavy defeat, Curacao 's coach Dick Advocaat remained optimistic about his team's chances in the tournament.

He acknowledged that his players were not expecting such a result and that they conceded some easy goals, but emphasized that they could still have a successful tournament with potential surprises in the upcoming matches. The game started with Felix Nmecha scoring the fastest goal in World Cup history, putting Germany ahead early. Curacao responded with a goal from Livano Comenencia, whose deflected shot beat German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer to level the match at 1-1.

However, Germany's superiority became evident as they continued to score, ultimately securing a 7-1 win. Advocaat praised his team's effort and the traveling supporters who cheered throughout the match. He also mentioned an emotional moment during the national anthem, which he found deeply moving due to the joy it represented for the people of Curacao.

Advocaat concluded by stating that despite the loss, the team should be proud of being part of the biggest football tournament in the world and that the experience could inspire future performances





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Germany Curacao FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E Dick Advocaat Felix Nmecha Livano Comenencia Manuel Neuer Football Soccer Tournament Match

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