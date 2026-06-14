Germany Crush Curacao 7-1 in World Cup Debut for Island Nation

Germany opened their 2026 World Cup with a 7-1 win over debutants Curacao, who celebrated their first-ever World Cup goal in a historic match.

Germany started their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign with a dominant 7-1 victory over tournament debutants Curacao in Houston . The match, played before a crowd of 68,021, was historic for the Caribbean island nation as they scored their first-ever World Cup goal through Livano Comenencia in the 21st minute.

Curacao, competing as the smallest country by population and land area ever to qualify for the finals, saw their sizable fanbase celebrate a landmark occasion despite the heavy defeat. Their coach, Dick Advocaat, became the oldest manager in World Cup history at 78 years old. For Germany, Felix Nmecha opened the scoring after just six minutes, the fastest goal of the tournament so far.

Nico Schlotterbeck, Kai Havertz (with two goals), Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown and Deniz Undav also found the net. Veteran goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, at 40, broke the record as the oldest German player to appear at a major tournament. The result echoed Germany's famous 7-1 semi-final win over Brazil in 2014, though the scale of this victory came against a team making its debut. Germany controlled possession and created numerous chances, sending a strong message to other title contenders.

Curacao's brief moment of parity came from a swift counter-attack where Comenencia's shot deflected past Neuer. Germany's pressure told before half-time when Schlotterbeck headed in from a corner. A penalty converted by Havertz after Riechedly Bazoer fouled Nmecha extended the lead, and Musiala, Brown, Undav and a second Havertz goal completed the scoring in the second half. The win puts Germany in a strong position in Group E, while Curacao gained invaluable experience on the world stage





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Germany Curacao World Cup 2026 Group E Houston Dick Advocaat Manuel Neuer Livano Comenencia Felix Nmecha Kai Havertz

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Germany open World Cup 2026 campaign with 7-1 rout of CuracaoGermany began their World Cup 2026 journey in style, defeating Curacao 7-1 in Group E action at Houston Stadium. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early, but Curacao equalized through Livano Comenencia. Germany regained control before halftime via Nico Schlotterbeck and Kai Havertz. In the second half, Jamal Musiala, Nathaniel Brown, Deniz Undav and a second from Havertz completed the demolition.

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