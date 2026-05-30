George Town: Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Leads to Sudden Death of Engineer

The death of a 37-year-old engineer in George Town is believed to be caused by carbon monoxide poisoning. The post-mortem conducted at the Forensic Department of Hospital Pulau Pinang confirmed the cause of death. The case has been classified as a sudden death, and a Sudden Death Report has been opened for further investigation.

The man who was found dead inside a car parked in front of an ice cream shop along Jalan Sungai Dua in George Town was a victim of carbon monoxide poisoning .

The cause of death was determined following a post-mortem conducted at the Forensic Department of Hospital Pulau Pinang. The victim, a 37-year-old engineer from Ayer Itam, is believed to have died about five days before his body was discovered. It is understood that he fell asleep in his car without switching off the vehicle's engine. The case has been classified as a sudden death, and a Sudden Death Report has been opened for further investigation





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George Town Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Engineer Sudden Death Forensic Department Of Hospital Pulau Pinang

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