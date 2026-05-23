George Russell takes pole in Canadian Grand Prix for third consecutive year

George Russell stole pole position from his teammate Kimi Antonelli, ousting him at the Canadian Grand Prix, with Lando Norris set to start third and a 'Rain Hazard' for Sunday's race.

George Russell snatched pole position from Formula One championship-leading Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli at the Canadian Grand Prix on Saturday, crossing the line 0.068 of a second faster with a last-gasp lap.

Lando Norris, who was second in the sprint race, will start third alongside Australian teammate Oscar Piastri for a wet race with a 'Rain Hazard'. Lewis Hamilton, who faced an enquiry for alleged impeding, finished fifth while Max Verstappen was frustrated by a lack of straight-line speed. Lando Norris said it was clear Mercedes was a little quicker and felt good to be closer than they were the day before.

Red Bull's Arvid Lindblad and Alpine's Franco Colapinto rounded out the top 10. George Russell, who had not figured in the top three in the two previous qualifying phases, sealed pole with a strong performance on his final lap. Kimi Antonelli mentioned that George did a great lap and all eyes are on tomorrow. Lando Norris claimed it was clear these guys (Mercedes) are a little bit quicker and the weather will be different tomorrow.

The pole was a third in a row for Russell and Mercedes. Their car upgrade in Montreal could be a major factor in hosting pole to victory





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George Russell Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve Montreal Kimi Antonelli Lando Norris Runde Vulkanen Britischølv Mercedes Antongoli Ferrari Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Rain Hazard Kimi Antonelli Cannada Race Director

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