Geopolitical Tensions in Iran Could Pose Supply Chain Challenges for Malaysian Businesses

Ameer Ali Mydin, the managing director of Mydin hypermarkets, has warned that geopolitical tensions in Iran could pose significant supply chain challenges for Malaysian businesses. He believes that geopolitical developments are affecting domestic prices but, more importantly, they are affecting supply chain availability, thus posing a bigger risk than price increases. According to Mydin, businesses and countries have successfully managed similar supply chain shocks before, making the current situation manageable for Malaysia for the moment. In the past, Malaysia has faced supply chain disruptions during the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic. These experiences have shown that global pricing pressures and geopolitical developments are significant, but managing disruptions is only challenging in the short term. Ameer emphasizes that managing disruptions requires a long-term perspective and adapting to the changing global environment.

The effects of the Iran war have yet to significantly hit the Malaysian economy, but the country is expected to face considerable supply chain challenges, according to Ameer Ali Mydin, the managing director of Mydin hypermarkets.

Geopolitical tensions could pose a bigger risk to product supply chains than price increases, according to Mydin. Ameer believes that the challenge is not the price but the availability of supply. The impact on Malaysia remains manageable for the moment, but potential supply disruptions are expected to be felt within the next three to six months.

He cites examples of supply chain shocks during the Ukraine war and the Covid-19 pandemic as experiences that businesses and countries have managed in the past





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Geopolitical Tensions Supply Chain Price Increases Impact On Malaysia Managing Disruptions

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