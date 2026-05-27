Genting Highlands Toll to Start Charging from 28th May 2026

The Genting Highlands toll will start charging from 28th May 2026, with the second phase starting on 28th June 2026. The charges will be collected when motorists enter through Genting Sempah or through Gohtong Jaya. All permitted vehicles, except exempted categories, are required to pay upon entering Genting Highlands.

Following the initial announcement in November 2025, there is now an official starting date for the toll and the charges. According to reports, the Genting Highlands toll will start charging from 28th May 2026 (Thursday) onwards.

However, the charges will be implemented in two phases, with the second phase starting on 28th June 2026 (Sunday). Lingkaran Cekap Sdn Bhd will be the authorised road operator for Jalan Genting Highlands. The charges will be collected when motorists enter through Genting Sempah or through Gohtong Jaya. All permitted vehicles, except exempted categories, are required to pay upon entering Genting Highlands.

The exempted vehicle categories are emergency vehicles, motorcycles, and private vehicles belonging to public servants working at designated government institutions located in Genting Highlands, such as schools and hospitals. Here are the vehicle classes required to pay the toll, and the charges:Classes 2, 3, 4 and 5 must enter the toll through the designated ‘Lorong Khas’ lanes or use the license plate recognition (LPR) system.

Meanwhile, the second phase will see preferential schemes for permanent residents of Genting Highlands. Lingarkan Cekap said each household will be allowed to register up to two Class 1 vehicles and opt for a preferential rate that is 10% lower than the standard charge or subscribe to a six-month unlimited entries season pass.

However, Lingarkan Cekap also added that it will periodically review the exemptions and preferential rates to reflect operational and policy requirements. If you’re wondering why the toll is needed, Genting Malaysia explained that the fee is to cover the maintenance costs for the private road. The company has borne the costs since the 1960s and added that imposing a fee is the most sustainable option for the future.

Since the implementation will take place later this week, and during a school holiday, those planning to drive up to Genting Highlands or visit Resorts World Genting will have to take note. Visit Lingarkan Cekap’s official website for more information





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Genting Highlands Toll Starting Date Charges Two Phases Lorong Khas License Plate Recognition Preferential Schemes Maintenance Costs Sustainable Option

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