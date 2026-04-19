Generous Donation Boosts Charitable Golf Tournament

A significant contribution of RM20,000 was presented at the Tun Ahmad Sarji Memorial Pro-Am Golf Championship, supporting philanthropic endeavors and fostering community engagement within the Malaysian golf scene.

The spirit of giving and camaraderie was palpable at the prestigious Saujana Golf & Country Club in Subang today, as Datin Suriani Ahmad Sarji made a heartfelt donation of RM20,000 to Kasmuri Sukardi, the Director of a charitable foundation. This significant contribution was presented during the prize-giving ceremony for the Tun Ahmad Sarji Memorial Pro-Am Golf Championship 2026, an event that not only celebrated sporting excellence but also championed a noble cause.

The ceremony saw the presence of Nik Mustapha Nik Mohamed, the General Manager of the Professional Golfers' Association of Malaysia (PGM), underscoring the event's importance within the national golf fraternity. Datin Suriani Ahmad Sarji’s gesture, made on behalf of the family of the late Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid, serves as a powerful testament to the enduring legacy of philanthropy and community support.

The tournament itself kicked off with an early morning start at 7:45 AM, employing the dynamic 'shotgun start' format. This approach ensured a smooth and efficient commencement, allowing 69 amateur golfers to pair up with 23 professional players, creating an engaging and competitive atmosphere. The collaborative spirit between professionals and amateurs is a hallmark of such Pro-Am events, offering amateurs a unique opportunity to hone their skills alongside seasoned experts while professionals contribute to the charitable objectives.

The image captured of the participants, a blend of professional and amateur golfers, before their tee-off, encapsulates the anticipation and shared purpose that defined the day.

The PGM announced the substantial backing received from twelve corporate entities, highlighting the broad support garnered for this charitable initiative. These sponsors, including Affin Bank, Bermaz Motor Trading Sdn. Bhd., MBSB Bank, MST, Northport (M) Berhad, Shapadu Capital Sdn. Bhd., Sime Darby Property Berhad, Saujana Resort (M) Bhd., Sime UMW, SIRIM, Tenaga Nasional Berhad, and Yaztech Sdn. Bhd., exemplify the commitment of the corporate sector to social responsibility. Their involvement not only provided crucial financial assistance but also elevated the profile of the tournament, attracting wider participation and media attention.

Furthermore, the event saw active participation from a diverse range of esteemed golf clubs across the nation. These included Bukit Jawi Golf Resort, Impian Golf & Country Club, Kelab Golf Perkhidmatan Awam, Kelab Rahman Putra Malaysia, Kota Permai Golf & Country Club, Mines Resort & Golf Club, Palm Resort Golf & Country Club, Penang Golf Resort, Port Dickson Golf & Country Club, Royal Pahang Golf Club, and the host venue, Saujana Golf & Country Club. The involvement of these clubs signifies a unified effort within the Malaysian golf community to support charitable causes.

The PGM extended its profound gratitude to all involved, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of the sponsors, the participating golf clubs, the dedicated players, the efficient tournament officials, and the exceptional hospitality provided by Saujana Golf & Country Club. This collaborative ecosystem was instrumental in the successful execution of the championship.

Looking ahead, the PGM has set its sights on establishing this charity tournament as a significant annual fixture on the golfing calendar. They have expressed their keenness to continue this tradition, with a view towards the 2027 edition, and earnestly welcome sustained support from all stakeholders.

The success of this year's event, marked by the generous donation and widespread participation, bodes well for the future of this philanthropic sporting endeavor, promising continued positive impact for years to come. The event serves as a powerful reminder of how sport can transcend competition to become a vehicle for meaningful social contribution, fostering a sense of unity and purpose among all involved





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