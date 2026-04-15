Gen Z Workers in Malaysia Experience Lowest Happiness and Highest Burnout, Report Finds

A new report highlights the unhappiness and high rates of burnout among Gen Z employees in Malaysia compared to older generations, and explores the underlying factors and potential solutions. The report found that work-life balance and company culture are more important than salaries to the younger generation.

A recent report reveals that Gen Z workers in Malaysia are experiencing the lowest levels of workplace happiness and the highest rates of burnout compared to other generations. The Workplace Happiness Index Report, compiled by Jobstreet and SEEK, indicates that a significant 44% of Gen Z employees report feeling unhappy at work, significantly higher than the 41% reported by Millennials and 36% by Generation X. This burnout is closely linked to job dissatisfaction, making them more susceptible to its negative effects. Experts attribute this disparity to the unique pressures faced by young workers early in their careers. Many are simultaneously tasked with mastering new skills, navigating the unfamiliar corporate environment, and striving to prove their professional worth. The report highlights a critical connection between workplace happiness and burnout, with unhappy employees being twice as likely to experience it compared to their happier counterparts. This underscores the importance of addressing the root causes of unhappiness to mitigate the risk of burnout and its detrimental effects on both individual well-being and organizational productivity.

The findings further emphasize the importance of work-life balance and a positive company culture in promoting employee well-being, especially for Gen Z. Among unhappy workers, 71% identified improved work-life balance as a key factor in boosting their happiness, even after considering salary factors. This demonstrates that unmanaged burnout can have a significant negative impact on long-term productivity. The report also highlights a key aspect of Gen Z's workplace preferences: a desire for authenticity and the ability to be themselves in a professional setting. The survey indicates that 69% of Gen Z employees feel comfortable being themselves at work, a higher percentage than both Millennials and Generation X. This suggests that creating a workplace environment that embraces individuality and fosters a sense of belonging is crucial for attracting and retaining Gen Z talent. The study's focus on these elements underscores the need for organizations to adapt their strategies to accommodate the evolving needs and expectations of this generation.

This study, based on feedback from approximately 1,000 respondents aged 18 to 64 working in Malaysia, offers valuable insights into the current state of workplace happiness and its correlation with generational differences. The report’s findings are a clear indication of a need for comprehensive strategies to address burnout and increase employee satisfaction, especially among Gen Z. The report suggests that many contributing factors cause workers to feel unhappy, some of which are not completely controllable by a singular company. However, the study serves as a call to action for employers to prioritize employee well-being. This can be achieved by providing opportunities for skill development, a supportive work environment that values work-life balance, and a culture that allows employees to be themselves. By taking these steps, organizations can create a more engaging and productive workplace and also contribute to the long-term well-being of their employees. It also suggests that as younger workers find their footing in the work force, the overall level of happiness will shift. This will then likely lead to new strategies for companies to utilize in order to attract and retain the best workers





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Gen Z Burnout Workplace Happiness Malaysia Employee Well-Being Work-Life Balance

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