Gelvia Vanessa Jenny Crowned State Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026

Gelvia Vanessa Jenny from Papar won the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026 state title, surpassing 52 other finalists at the KDCA Hall in Penampang. She received a prize package worth RM120,000, including cash, crown, and sponsorships.

The grand finale of the Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan 2026 state-level competition took place at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association (KDCA) Hall in Penampang, drawing a crowd of enthusiastic supporters and dignitaries.

Gelvia Vanessa Jenny, representing the district of Papar, emerged victorious among 53 finalists who competed for the prestigious title. The event was the highlight of the month-long Kaamatan Festival, a traditional harvest celebration observed by the Kadazan-Dusun community and other indigenous groups in Sabah. The competition showcased not only beauty but also intelligence, cultural knowledge, and poise, as contestants were judged on their traditional attire, public speaking, and understanding of Kadazan-Dusun heritage.

Gelvia's win earned her a prize package valued at RM120,000, which included RM15,000 in cash, the coveted crown, a trophy, and various sponsored goods and services from supporting partners. The first runner-up position was awarded to Juje Elor @ Francis of Tuaran, who received a prize package worth RM75,000, while Criszelbellkah Lorris of Matunggong secured third place and a package valued at RM50,000. Both runners-up also received trophies and sponsored prizes.

The state-level Unduk Ngadau competition has been a central feature of the Kaamatan Festival for decades, attracting participants from all over Sabah as well as from KDCA branches in Peninsular Malaysia and Sarawak. The event serves as a platform to promote and preserve the cultural identity of the Kadazan-Dusun people, with contestants often becoming cultural ambassadors for their districts. Gelvia's journey to the crown began at the district level, where she represented Papar before advancing to the state finals.

Her performance impressed the judges with her eloquence and grace, highlighting her dedication to upholding traditional values while embracing modernity. The Kaamatan Festival itself is a time of thanksgiving for bountiful harvests, marked by various cultural performances, traditional games, and community feasts. The Unduk Ngadau pageant is one of the most anticipated events, symbolizing the beauty and strength of Kadazan-Dusun women. Beyond the glitz and glamour, the competition emphasizes the importance of cultural education and community service.

Many past winners have gone on to lead initiatives that promote indigenous rights, environmental conservation, and women's empowerment. As the newly crowned Unduk Ngadau, Gelvia Vanessa Jenny will represent Sabah in various cultural exchanges and events throughout her reign. Her victory is a source of pride for Papar and the entire state, inspiring young women to embrace their heritage and pursue their dreams.

The event also highlighted the collaborative efforts of the KDCA and the Sabah state government in promoting cultural tourism and preserving intangible heritage. For those who missed the live event, highlights were shared on social media platforms, generating widespread excitement and engagement. The success of the 2026 edition sets a high standard for future competitions, with plans already underway for next year's festival.

In addition to the main pageant, the Kaamatan Festival includes activities such as the Sugandoi (singing competition), Magahau (traditional sports), and exhibitions showcasing local crafts and cuisine. The festival not only strengthens community bonds but also attracts tourists from around the world, contributing to Sabah's cultural economy. Gelvia's achievement will be celebrated in her home district with a special ceremony, and she is expected to participate in upcoming cultural tourism campaigns.

The Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan continues to evolve, incorporating contemporary elements while staying true to its roots, ensuring that the traditions of the Kadazan-Dusun people endure for generations to come





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Unduk Ngadau Kaamatan Gelvia Vanessa Jenny Papar Sabah Harvest Festival

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