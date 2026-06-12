Geely's E5 Facelifted Electric SUV: A Significant Upgrade

The facelifted version of the popular electric SUV, Geely's E5, has made its way to a filing with China's ministry of industry and information technology (MIIT). The changes to the design are minimal, with the front bumper being the most notable update.

The facelifted version of the popular electric SUV, Geely 's E5, has made its way to a filing with China 's ministry of industry and information technology ( MIIT ).

The changes to the design are minimal, with the front bumper being the most notable update. The new bumper features a full-width black strip that curves upwards at the corners to integrate the air curtain inlets, giving the car a distinctive look. The car's dimensions have also been increased, with the E5 now measuring 4,636 mm long, 1,920 mm wide, and 1,670 mm tall.

This is a 21 mm increase in length and 19 mm increase in width compared to the previous model. The wheelbase remains unchanged at 2,750 mm. The power output of the E5 has also been increased, from 218 PS (160 kW) to a heady 333 PS (245 kW), which will significantly improve the car's acceleration.

The eMas 7, a related model, has a 0-100 km/h time of 6.9 seconds, and the new E5 is expected to complete the century sprint in under 5 seconds. The charging port has been moved to the rear, and the car now features a rear-wheel-drive layout. The E5 also comes with a larger battery, offering a WLTP-rated range of over 500 km, as well as an 800-volt electrical architecture for DC fast charging speeds in excess of 200 kW.

This is similar to the updates made to the Atto 3 Evo, and it is expected that Geely will apply the same changes to the E5 to keep the car competitive. In China, the E5 will also receive Geely's mid-range G-Pilot H5 driver assist system, which enables highly-autonomous city and highway driving as well as remote park assist.

However, this feature is not expected to be offered outside of China. The facelifted E5 is expected to be a significant improvement over the previous model, with its increased power output, larger battery, and improved charging speeds making it a more competitive option in the electric SUV market. The E5's updates are a significant rework under the skin, and it is expected that the car will be a major player in the electric SUV market in the coming years.

The E5's design has been carried over from the previous model, with the exception of the new front bumper and the addition of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options. The car's dimensions have been increased, but the wheelbase remains unchanged. The E5's power output has been increased, and the car now features a rear-wheel-drive layout. The E5 also comes with a larger battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will significantly improve the car's charging speeds.

The E5's updates are a significant improvement over the previous model, and it is expected that the car will be a major player in the electric SUV market in the coming years. The E5's design has been carried over from the previous model, with the exception of the new front bumper and the addition of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options. The car's dimensions have been increased, but the wheelbase remains unchanged.

The E5's power output has been increased, and the car now features a rear-wheel-drive layout. The E5 also comes with a larger battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will significantly improve the car's charging speeds. The E5's updates are a significant rework under the skin, and it is expected that the car will be a major player in the electric SUV market in the coming years.

The E5's design has been carried over from the previous model, with the exception of the new front bumper and the addition of new 18- and 19-inch alloy wheel options. The car's dimensions have been increased, but the wheelbase remains unchanged. The E5's power output has been increased, and the car now features a rear-wheel-drive layout. The E5 also comes with a larger battery and an 800-volt electrical architecture, which will significantly improve the car's charging speeds.

The E5's updates are a significant improvement over the previous model, and it is expected that the car will be a major player in the electric SUV market in the coming years





paultan / 🏆 22. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Geely E5 Electric SUV Facelift China MIIT G-Pilot H5 Driver Assist System Rear-Wheel-Drive Layout 800-Volt Electrical Architecture DC Fast Charging Speeds

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

compact EV SUV updated, up to 230 kW DC charging; coming to Malaysia this year?Zeekr has announced the 2026 model year Zeekr X to go on sale in May this year in Europe, where the battery-electric compact crossover has been updated to feature the Golden Battery that brings improved …

Read more »

Nine-year-old boy dies after being hit by SUV in RembauA nine-year-old boy died after being hit by a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in an incident on Jalan Program Perumahan Rakyat (PPR) Legong Ulu, Kota here yesterday afternoon. The incident occurred when the car driven by a 42-year-old woman collided with the victim who was playing on the road in the residential area. The cause of the accident was believed to be due to the victim's carelessness when crossing the road before being hit by the vehicle.

Read more »

Geely's Australian lineup hints at Proton eMas 6 PHEV for MalaysiaThe Emgrand EM-i, a plug-in hybrid sedan, is expected to be converted to RHD and offered as the Proton eMas 6 PHEV in Malaysia, given its size and powertrain similarities.

Read more »

Monjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology for Proton's hybrid modelsMonjaro in export markets: Geely's i-HEV technology, a hybrid transmission system, is being introduced in export markets. It brings Geely's know-how from plug-in hybrid models to more conventional self-charging hybrids, like the ones found in Japanese rivals. The i-HEV system offers cost benefits compared to existing hybrid models and could potentially be adopted by Proton for their hybrid models, benefiting from cost savings and improved economics of scale.

Read more »