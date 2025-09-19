Gearbox's New Shooter: A Thrilling Ride with a Weak Story

A review of Gearbox's new shooter, highlighting its strong gameplay mechanics, satisfying loot system, and engaging co-op experience, while also pointing out shortcomings in its narrative, specifically concerning the portrayal of its villain and the handling of themes of resistance against a fascist regime.

The video game landscape and the world at large have undergone significant changes in the last six years. Players now have higher expectations for co-op shooters, and the issue of power-hungry figures in charge is a constant concern. While the game excels as a shooter, potentially the best Gearbox has produced, and comfortably stands alongside genre titans, its exploration of life under a fascist regime falls short. However, the engaging gameplay often overshadows this.

It feels like a soft reboot of the series in many respects. The previous games still have relevance, with references peppered throughout the narrative, but the story unfolds on the new planet of Kairos, introducing fresh antagonists, allies, and challenges. The game is a more compact story focused on the consequences of unchecked power. Although no specific spoilers will be given, the story initially promises a tale of resistance against fascism. However, the ending of the main campaign is less satisfying. A twist in the finale diminishes the main villain, the Timekeeper. Before that, the game effectively illustrates the evil of the Timekeeper and his associates, and the characters grapple with the extent of their sacrifices for freedom. The writing team excels at making you despise the Timekeeper and his underlings. The experience may be different if you play with friends, as the writing can be drowned out by banter. If you care about the story, it's recommended to play solo to interact with the characters and audio logs. To defeat the Timekeeper and liberate Kairos, you'll need to eliminate a multitude of enemies, utilizing an enormous arsenal of weapons acquired through in-game loot. This is the first time Gearbox has truly perfected the shooter experience. The game lets players double jump, glide, grapple, and wall climb around the open world of Kairos. This, along with guns that feel more impactful, enhances gameplay. The game introduces four new Vault Hunters, each altering combat dynamics with unique abilities. The differences in playstyles are made even more apparent due to the complex skill trees of each hunter. At level 50, two players of the same hunter can have very different builds. As I leveled up, discovered new weapons, and mastered the movement options, I would often enter flow states. The game sometimes throws too many enemy waves at you. I would wipe out wave after wave of enemies, only for more to appear. Still, the loot compensates. As in previous games, loot is the core element of the experience. It motivates players, even through less engaging missions. The promise of a better weapon keeps you engaged. Collecting and selling weapons is easier than ever. The feeling of finding an amazing piece of loot is fantastic





