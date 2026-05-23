GE16 Sub-committees Formed to Enhance Pakatan's Internal Strength Ahead of Elections, Focus on Uncertainty

State Pakatan Harapan has announced three newly formed sub-committees to support the coming 16th General Election (GE16). The committees include the election manifesto, information, and mobilisation sub-committees. Pakatan's priority is to further strengthen the party internally in light of ongoing political uncertainties, with preservation of unity, reinforcement of organisational discipline, empowerment of the grassroots machinery, and the hearing people's voices to ensure the stability of the state's future ahead of the elections.

GEORGE TOWN: The state Pakatan Harapan has announced three newly formed sub-committees to support the coming 16th General Election (GE16). Penang Pakatan chairman Chow Kon Yeow said Zairil Khir Johari (DAP) will head the election manifesto committee, Lee Boon Hong (PKR) will head the information committee and Zahar Zainul (Amanah) the mobilisation committee.

He said some of the focuses will include exploring ways to boost low voter turnout and raising awareness of the impending GE16.

'While we have not gone into detail, we have discussed the current political landscape, which is increasingly challenging and uncertain. 'The country's political scene and developments at the national level are capable of shifting rapidly, directly impacting all states, including Penang, 'Chow said. He added that Pakatan's priority was to further strengthen the party internally in light of ongoing political uncertainties.

'This includes preserving unity within the party, reinforcing organisational discipline, empowering the grassroots machinery and hearing the voices of the people in order to resolve their problems and ensure the continued stability of the state's future, 'he said during a press conference held after the state Pakatan Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Saturday (May 23) at Wisma DAP here





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Pakatan Harapan Sub-Committees General Election Empowerment Of The Grassroots Machinery Preservation Of Unity Re-Enforcement Of Organisational Discipline Hearing People's Voices Crisis Uncertainty Challenging Political Landscape Political Scene Normalising Politics Standing Firm Resolving Problems

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