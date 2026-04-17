Gayong 2: Unveiling the Untold History of Silat Legend Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman

The film Gayong 2 goes beyond a typical action movie, delving into the lesser-known history and heroic deeds of Silat Gayong icon Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman. Producer Eric Ong aims to educate the public about his significant contributions as a police officer and martial arts master, challenging comparisons to international figures like Ip Man.

Gayong 2, upon deeper examination, transcends its initial perception as merely an action film celebrating the struggles of the iconic figure, Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman , within the realm of regional Silat. This production, with a staggering cost of 12 million, delves extensively into a history that might be largely unknown to the public.

For Producer Eric Ong, it would be a significant loss if the journey of the Silat Gayong legend, who bravely risked his life as a police officer in Singapore 76 years ago, were not shared with contemporary society. Meor served as a police officer during a time when Singapore was plagued by secret society activities and rampant opium smuggling around the 1950s. He was not only an icon of Silat Gayong but also a diligent, honest, and trustworthy police officer who fought against gangsterism, drug trafficking, and corruption among the British law enforcement of that era. In my view, this is a history that needs to be told. What is crucial is that we highlight his spirit, his struggles, and his contributions to society, stated Eric. Eric, who previously produced the films Adiwiraku and Gemencheh Boys, holds higher aspirations for the Gayong and Gayong 2 films than simply achieving box office success. He genuinely hopes that Malaysians today will come to recognize a legendary national hero whose story is valuable, highly significant, and deserves to be presented to the public. My intention is to elevate an icon of the martial arts world. Why are so few people talking about Datuk Meor Abdul Rahman when many are enthusiastically discussing Wong Fei Hong or Ip Man? The Malay world has witnessed many legendary martial arts figures who deserve to be brought to the forefront. It's just that few of their stories have been documented. In Meor's case, we discovered a wealth of records and information about his life story. Furthermore, his life journey is compelling to recount because it spanned numerous phases. He lived through World War II, served as a police officer in Singapore, and so on. These are historical facts. When questioned about the challenges of producing Gayong and Gayong 2, Eric mentioned that a primary hurdle for the entire production team was the demand to present accurate facts and information about a legendary figure. Initially, we conducted extensive reading online. Then, as we began the scriptwriting process, our team, with the assistance of the Institute of Malay World and Civilization (ATMA), met with his daughter, Siti Fadzilah, in Johor to gather information and obtain permission to bring her father's story to the silver screen. Fadzilah shared many stories about the late Datuk Meor, including his time serving in the British camp and when he worked as a restaurant waiter. These are depicted in the Gayong film. Concurrently, the production team also had the opportunity to meet one of the earliest 13 students from the first Silat Gayong school established by Meor in Singapore, ten years after he concluded his service as a police officer around 1960. This student, Datuk Raja Abdul Majid Mat Isa, now resides in Kedah. With the information we acquired, the narrative was crafted, incorporating fictional elements in both the first and second Gayong films. Gayong is not a biopic, but a story inspired by Meor's life. It is impossible to recount 100 percent of his actual story. We are not aiming to produce a documentary, but a film, he shared. One of the strengths of Gayong 2 lies in the powerful performances of its first-class cast, selected based on their credibility to embody their characters. Unlike the first Gayong, Gayong 2 is rich in drama, alongside action sequences that demand not only the actors' physical energy but also their emotional depth. Gayong 2 is more dramatic and action-packed. It was challenging to act in because the film is laden with fight scenes and emotional moments. My fellow actors and I gave our utmost performance because this script is substantial, dealing with the story of a renowned legend, said Beto Kusyairi, who plays the lead role alongside Nabila Huda and Syafie Naswip. Beto, meanwhile, refutes claims that Gayong and Gayong 2 bear similarities to the international film Ip Man. He believes both films have vastly different storylines. I cannot blame the audience. They judge based on the film's trailer, hence the comparison with Ip Man. In my opinion, Gayong and Ip Man cannot be equated. The historical periods are different; Gayong's story is based on the British and Japanese colonial eras in Malaya. It's just that Ip Man was produced earlier. If it were the other way around, people would surely say Ip Man copied Gayong, he shared





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