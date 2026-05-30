Gauff's title defense ends in third-round upset by Potapova at French Open

Defending champion Coco Gauff is out of the French Open after a hard-fought 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 loss to Austria's Anastasia Potapova on Saturday.

Defending champion Coco Gauff was eliminated from the French Open in a dramatic third-round match on Saturday, falling to Austria's Anastasia Potapova 4-6, 7-6(1), 6-4 on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The match was a rollercoaster of momentum shifts, with Potapova ultimately overpowering the American with her aggressive baseline game and resilience. Gauff, who won her first Grand Slam title at the same tournament last year, struggled with her serve throughout the match, especially in crucial moments. The 22-year-old American had high hopes of defending her crown, but Potapova, seeded 14th, proved too strong in the deciding set after a tense battle lasting two hours and 42 minutes.

Potapova started the match brilliantly, breaking Gauff's serve to love in the opening game and racing to a 4-2 lead. The turning point came when Gauff slipped and fell while chasing a ball, but she quickly recovered to win the next two games, capitalizing on a sparse crowd that was also distracted by the Champions League final between Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, as well as Frenchman Moise Kouame's match.

Gauff's experience helped her take the first set 6-4, but Potapova refused to back down. The Russian-born Austrian raised her level in the second set, targeting Gauff's second serve and breaking twice to lead 5-2.

However, Gauff showed her champion spirit by winning four consecutive games to lead 6-5, but Potapova held to force a tiebreak. In the tiebreak, Gauff's serve completely deserted her, and Potapova dominated 7-1 to level the match. The deciding set was a nail-biter, with both players trading breaks early on. Guff seemed to regain her footing at 3-2, but Potapova's relentless pressure forced errors from the American's racquet.

At 4-4, Potapova broke Gauff's serve with a series of precise shots, then held her own serve to love to seal the victory. Potapova's powerful groundstrokes and movement were too much for Gauff, who committed 42 unforced errors over the match. The win was a career highlight for Potapova, who is still searching for her first Grand Slam title. She will face 22nd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the fourth round, a match that could see her continue her impressive run.

Potapova's victory also highlighted the growing depth in women's tennis, with several players capable of upsetting top seeds. For Gauff, the loss will be a tough pill to swallow, but she is young and has already proven her ability to bounce back. The French Open continues to deliver surprising results, and Potapova's performance suggests she could be a dark horse for the title. The match drew parallels to earlier upsets in the tournament, where lower-ranked players have toppled higher seeds.

Both players exchanged powerful groundstrokes, but it was Potapova who maintained her composure in the critical moments. The crowd, though not at full capacity, showed appreciation for the high-quality tennis displayed. As the tournament progresses, the field opens up for new contenders, and Potapova has positioned herself as one to watch. Her next match against Kalinskaya will be a test of her consistency and ability to handle the pressure that comes with a deep run at a Grand Slam.

If she can replicate her performance against Gauff, she could very well find herself in the later stages of the tournament, challenging for the title that has eluded her so far. The victory also marks a significant moment for Austrian tennis, as Potapova represents the country with pride and determination





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Coco Gauff French Open Anastasia Potapova Tennis Upset

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