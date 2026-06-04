Gas Malaysia launches Asia Pacific's first methane‑to‑graphene system, pioneering advanced materials in the region

Gas Malaysia, in collaboration with Levidian, has deployed the region's inaugural methane‑to‑graphene technology, converting pipeline methane into high‑quality graphene and hydrogen‑rich gas. The initiative supports the company's GM32 strategy, creates a graphene ecosystem for industry adoption, and positions Malaysia as a regional hub for advanced material innovation.

Kuala Lumpur - Gas Malaysia Berhad, a subsidiary of MMC Corporation Berhad, announced a landmark achievement in its ongoing transformation agenda by launching the first methane‑to‑graphene system in the Asia Pacific region.

The new platform, created in partnership with UK‑based Levidian, employs the LOOP technology to convert methane extracted from existing pipelines into high‑purity graphene and a hydrogen‑rich gas stream. This process not only adds significant value to the country's gas infrastructure but also offers a cleaner and more efficient feedstock for a range of industrial applications.

The breakthrough aligns with the company's GM32 growth strategy, which seeks to move beyond traditional gas distribution and position the firm as a provider of high‑value solutions and a catalyst for an advanced materials ecosystem. The deployment is expected to accelerate the commercialisation of graphene across manufacturing, infrastructure and energy sectors, delivering tangible benefits for downstream users and supporting Malaysia's broader industrial competitiveness agenda.

Through the initiative titled Revolutionising Industries with Graphene, Gas Malaysia is establishing a collaborative platform where businesses can test, validate and co‑develop graphene‑based products. The programme invites partners from diverse sectors to experiment with the material's unique properties, such as exceptional strength, conductivity and thermal stability, in order to create new components for smart factories, resilient construction, and low‑carbon energy systems.

Azli Mohamed, President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Gas Malaysia, emphasised that the effort goes beyond introducing a novel technology; it aims to build an ecosystem that nurtures innovation, facilitates knowledge exchange and ultimately drives commercial uptake of graphene solutions. The company plans to expand the ecosystem by offering pilot facilities, technical support and joint‑venture opportunities, thereby creating a pipeline of market‑ready applications that can be scaled across the ASEAN region.

The launch positions Malaysia as a regional hub for graphene innovation, complementing the nation's national agenda of fostering high‑value, sustainable economic growth. By leveraging existing gas assets to produce advanced materials, the project demonstrates a pathway for decarbonisation while generating new revenue streams. The initiative also contributes to Malaysia's transition toward a knowledge‑based economy, supporting targets for industrial diversification, technology adoption and environmental resilience.

With the first system now operational, Gas Malaysia will monitor performance metrics, refine the conversion process, and explore further partnerships to broaden the supply chain for graphene and related advanced materials throughout Southeast Asia





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Gas Malaysia Methane To Graphene LOOP Technology Advanced Materials ASEAN Innovation

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