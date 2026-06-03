Gas Malaysia Deploys First LOOP System in Asia Pacific to Produce Graphene from Methane

Gas Malaysia Bhd has deployed the first LOOP system in Asia Pacific, utilizing Levidian technology to convert methane into graphene and hydrogen, marking a milestone in Malaysia's advanced materials ecosystem and supporting carbon capture efforts.

Gas Malaysia Bhd has achieved a major breakthrough by deploying the first LOOP system in the Asia Pacific region, leveraging technology from Levidian Nanosystems Ltd to produce graphene and capture carbon from methane.

This initiative is part of Gas Malaysia's GM32 growth strategy, which aims to transform the company from a traditional gas distributor into a provider of high-value solutions and an ecosystem builder in advanced materials. The LOOP technology, developed in collaboration with UK-based Levidian, converts methane into high-quality graphene and hydrogen-rich gas, creating new value from existing gas infrastructure while enabling cleaner and more efficient industrial applications.

The launch event, held in Kuala Lumpur under the banner From Methane to Graphene: Revolutionising Industry with Graphene, was officiated by Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Chang Lih Kang. He emphasized that the collaboration between Malaysia and the UK complements the ongoing efforts of NanoMalaysia Bhd (NMB) and strengthens the national advanced materials ecosystem. The LOOP system's first installation in Asia Pacific reflects growing international confidence in Malaysia's industrial ecosystem.

Chang noted that such partnerships create opportunities beyond technology deployment, facilitating knowledge exchange, capability development, talent enhancement, and collaborative innovation, all of which bolster Malaysia's long-term competitiveness. The minister also highlighted NMB's role in advancing graphene development through the National Graphene Action Plan 2020 (NGAP 2020) and the Graphenovation Programme under the 11th and 12th Malaysia Plans.

These initiatives have brought together industry players, universities, and research institutions on a triple-helix platform to stimulate market demand and accelerate the growth of Malaysia's graphene ecosystem. Additionally, the Strategic Research Fund for the Biomass Innovation Circular Economy Programme (BICEP) supports local technology development to convert palm-based biogas into hydrogen and graphene, aligning with Malaysia's Hydrogen Economy and National Industrial Master Plan aspirations.

Chang elaborated that converting methane through a locally patented hydrogen pyrolysis process produces graphene, supporting high-value industrial applications. If methane from fossil fuel sources is used, the process serves as a carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) mechanism, advancing the clean energy agenda. Malaysia remains the only country in ASEAN with a national-level graphene programme, positioning it as a regional frontrunner in graphene application development, industrial adoption, and commercialisation.

To date, these efforts have contributed to a growing portfolio of graphene-related intellectual property, including 92 IP filings and 16 patents granted, demonstrating Malaysia's progress in translating graphene research into commercially relevant technologies. The event was also attended by Gas Malaysia chairman Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, British High Commission Kuala Lumpur Trade and Investment director Richard Colley, and Levidian United Kingdom chief commercial officer Ian Hopkins.

The deployment of the LOOP system marks a new chapter in Malaysia's advanced materials sector, promising economic and environmental benefits through innovative methane conversion technology. This milestone reinforces Gas Malaysia's commitment to innovation and sustainability, positioning the company at the forefront of the graphene revolution in the region





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Graphene Production Methane Conversion Carbon Capture Malaysia-UK Collaboration Advanced Materials

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