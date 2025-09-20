Gas Leak at ECRL Project Site in Kerteh Under Control, No Health Threat Reported

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department JBPM has successfully contained a gas leak at the East Coast Rail Link ECRL project site in Kerteh. The leak, involving PETRONAS Berhad PGB, is under control, and the authorities have taken strategic measures to ensure public safety. Butane gas, which is highly flammable, was involved. The situation poses no immediate threat to public health. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the leak.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department JBPM has successfully contained a gas pipeline leak at the East Coast Rail Link ECRL project site in Kerteh , involving PETRONAS Berhad PGB. Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad announced that the situation is under control and poses no immediate threat to public health.

The department immediately implemented strategic measures to manage the incident, including the closure of public access to the affected area and a complete halt to all construction activities to mitigate any potential ignition sources. Only the JBPM Hazardous Materials Hazmat Special Team is authorized to operate within the designated red zone, ensuring all other responders are strictly prohibited from engaging in any actions that could generate sparks. This proactive approach prioritizes public safety and prevents any escalation of the situation. JBPM is working in close collaboration with PETRONAS to effectively manage the butane vapor cloud at the site. They are employing fine water spray techniques to dilute the gas and facilitate its dispersion, thereby minimizing any risk to the surrounding environment and community. A dedicated Hazmat team comprising ten members is stationed at the site, their primary responsibility being the identification of hazardous zones and the assurance of safe operational procedures. The department is planning to initiate the dispersal process within a 500-meter radius of the affected area, pending no unforeseen obstacles. This crucial step aims to accelerate the cleaning process and allow the complete removal of butane gas from the pipeline before PETRONAS undertakes any further necessary actions. This methodical approach underscores the department’s commitment to a comprehensive and efficient resolution of the situation.\Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad has reassured the public that the gas leak incident has not presented any health impacts on the local population, emphasizing that the affected area is located at a considerable distance from residential zones. However, he cautioned the public about the inherent flammability of butane gas, highlighting its potential to ignite when mixed with air at specific concentrations. He emphasized that while there are no direct health effects observed, the primary concern revolves around the potential for ignition if butane reaches certain air-fuel ratios. The department is taking all necessary precautions to eliminate any possibilities of fire. Investigations are still ongoing to determine the root cause of the pipeline leak. The police had previously taken steps to ensure public safety. The Kerteh-Ranggon main road was promptly closed to all vehicular traffic as a precautionary measure. This action, taken after the leak was reported at approximately 9:53 am, was intended to restrict any potential risk to motorists and the public. Kemaman OCPD Supt Mohd Razi Rosli confirmed that the leaked substance was indeed butane gas. The leak occurred approximately two kilometers away from the main road. No immediate effect on nearby houses has been reported.\The collaborative efforts between the JBPM, PETRONAS, and other involved agencies highlight the importance of coordinated responses in emergency situations. The swift implementation of containment measures, the strategic deployment of specialized teams, and the ongoing investigation into the leak’s cause all underscore the commitment to safeguarding the public and mitigating environmental risks. The focus on containment and controlled dispersion, coupled with the constant monitoring of the situation, illustrates a proactive and responsible approach to the incident. The continued updates provided by the JBPM and the ongoing cooperation between the authorities and PETRONAS demonstrate a dedication to transparency and public information, allowing the public to stay informed and easing any unnecessary concerns. The meticulous steps taken, from restricting access to deploying hazmat teams, demonstrate a clear dedication to comprehensive hazard management. The planned actions to start dispersal within a 500-meter radius demonstrate a focus on efficient mitigation, while ensuring safety is prioritized throughout the cleanup efforts. The emphasis on thorough investigation and communication underscores the importance of continuous improvement in handling such incidents and builds public confidence in emergency response capabilities





