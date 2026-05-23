Gas Explosion at China's Coal Mine Kills Eight, Traps 38

At least eight people have died and dozens are trapped underground after a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China, state media reported.

The scene at the rescue site of the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county of Changzhi city, North China's Shanxi province. - Xinhua BEIJING: On May 23, 2020, at least eight people died and dozens were trapped underground after a gas explosion at a coal mine in northern China, state media reported.

The blast occurred at 7:29pm local time on May 22 at the Liushenyu coal mine in Shanxi province, according to state news agency Xinhua. A total of 247 workers were underground at the time, of whom 201 had been brought to the surface safely as of 6:00 am on May 23, Xinhua said. Eight people have been confirmed dead, while 38 remain trapped underground, the agency reported, citing local emergency management authorities.

President Xi Jinping urged 'all-out efforts' to treat the injured and called for thorough investigations into the incident, Xinhua said. The capital of coal mining in China, Shanxi, has seen an improvement in mine safety in recent decades. Despite installing renewable energy capacity at record speed, China is still the world's top consumer of coal and the largest greenhouse gas emitter. Shanxi, one of China's poorer provinces, is the country's coal-mining capital.

Mine safety in the country has improved in recent decades, but accidents still occur frequently in an industry where safety protocols are often lax





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